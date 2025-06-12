White House hammers liberals for gaslighting about LA riots: Burning cities isn't justice — it's chaos

The Los Angeles riots have largely petered out; however, the narrative battle over their nature and significance rages on ahead of the nationwide "No Kings" uprisings championed by billionaire Walmart heiress Christy Walton.

The White House published a provocative, 48-second video on Wednesday juxtaposing audio from liberal news coverage characterizing the uprisings in L.A. as "rallies" and "protests" with images of radicals burning vehicles, clashing with police, and attacking federal agents.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

"What's happening in Los Angeles aren't 'peaceful rallies' — they're third-world insurrection riots on American soil," stated the White House.

A previous video shared by the administration provides strong indications of whose statements the White House was refuting, namely Democratic Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Alex Padilla (Calif.); twice-failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris; and CNN talking head Dana Bash.

"The reality is we see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles," Booker told NBC News' "Meet the Press" prior to Trump's deployment of the National Guard. "Remember: A lot of these peaceful protests are being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion by arresting people who are showing up for their immigration hearings."

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Padilla emphasized to CBS News on Tuesday the "peaceful nature of the protests," suggesting that the "folks that show up after dark and are involved with the looting and the vandalism — which has no place, it's wrong and we denounce that — are a very different group of people."

Contrary to Padilla's suggestion, a great deal of the vandalism and violence that occurred over the weekend took place in broad daylight.

'Looting an Adidas store isn't justice.'

When condemning Trump's deployment of the National Guard, Sen. Warren suggested that it amounted to a "dangerous escalation" in response to people peacefully protesting — another whitewash of the violence and mischaracterization of the scene on the ground.

Kamala Harris said in a June 8 statement that the "demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful," characterizing the lawful actions of the Trump administration alternatively as "cruel" and "dangerous."

Dana Bash suggested that the uprising in Los Angeles was not "a real riot."

The White House confronted the doubters with "a few simple truths" about the Los Angeles riots in a statement accompanying its new video, noting: "Looting an Adidas store isn't justice. Burning cities isn't speech. Gavin Newsom isn't a good governor."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Blaze News in a statement, "As a direct result of Gavin Newsom’s failed, incompetent leadership, violent rioters have attacked law enforcement officers, lit cars on fire, and engaged in lawless chaos — all while waving foreign flags and declaring their hatred for American law enforcement. That is not something that should be happening in America — and everyone should be able to acknowledge that."

This is not the first time that the White House has posted about "simple truths" on social media.

In a May 2 post captioned "four simple truths," the White House shared a picture of Kamala Harris labeled "not president"; a picture of MS-13 associate Kilmar Abrego Garcia labeled "not a 'Maryland man'"; a picture of the National Public Radio logo labeled "not real news"; and a picture of the Gulf of America labeled "not Gulf of Mexico.

