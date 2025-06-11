Twin daughters of top Los Angeles Democrat arrested in ICE riots for allegedly assaulting police officer with deadly weapon

The twin daughters of a top Los Angeles Democrat were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon during the ICE riots in California, according to numerous reports.

As of Tuesday, at least 378 people have been arrested in connection with the Los Angeles ICE protests and riots, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Included in those arrested on Sunday were 26-year-old twins Lucia Aguilar, who goes by Luz, and Antonia Aguilar.

'The allegations are deeply concerning, and I take them very seriously.'

The Daily Mail and New York Post reported that the twin daughters are suspected of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon. It was not certain what the two women reportedly used as a deadly weapon.

According to jail records, both women were held on $50,000 bail before being released on Monday afternoon.

Blaze News reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court on June 30.



The two arrested suspects are the twin daughters of Rick Cole — a Democrat Pasadena City Councilmember and the former mayor of Pasadena. The Los Angeles Times noted that Rick Cole is also "a high-level aide to L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia."

"I’ve just seen pictures of my two daughters on a curb in downtown Los Angeles in handcuffs [with] the LAPD. So I’m going to be figuring out where they are so I can go bail them out," Cole said, according to a video recorded during an anti-ICE demonstration in Pasadena on Monday.

Cole claimed that the anti-ICE protests are "personal to me" and that he would protect illegal immigrants in Pasadena. He urged rallygoers to "organize" and "mobilize thousands" to "protect our neighbors."

According to the official website of the city of Los Angeles, Luz Aguilar serves as the deputy for economic innovation and community growth for Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Luz Aguilar was placed on unpaid leave after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon.

"The allegations are deeply concerning, and I take them very seriously," Jurado said in a statement. "While I respect the individual’s right to due process, I hold my team to the highest standards of conduct."

Jurado's spokesperson, Lisa Marroquin, said the arrest is a "developing situation," and "appropriate action" will be taken following an investigation.

Jurado was previously steeped in controversy when she made anti-police comments.

In audio that was leaked in October 2024, Jurado is seemingly heard making a reference to the 1988 N.W.A. song, "F**k tha Police."

"What's the rap verse? 'F**k the police,' that's how I see 'em."

Jurado attempted to walk back the anti-police rhetoric.

"In a meeting with students at Cal State L.A., I quoted a lyric from a song that's been part of a larger conversation on systemic injustice and police accountability for decades," Jurado said. "But it was just a lyric — and I'm proud to be accessible to young people and students, listening to their concerns and treating them like the future leaders they are."

Cole's boss, Kenneth Mejia, questioned whether the LAPD is assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in any way.

"LAPD’s presence raises serious questions about whether we are abiding by our City’s mandate as a Sanctuary City and is a cause for concern and confusion regarding LAPD’s role,” Mejia said in a statement on Saturday.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell declared that the LAPD is not involved in "civil immigration enforcement" and "will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual's immigration status."

As Blaze News previously reported, President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to quell the violence erupting in Los Angeles over federal immigration raids on illegal aliens.

