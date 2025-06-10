7 shocking players behind the anti-ICE chaos

Today marks the fifth day of Los Angeles’ anti-ICE riots. The media continues to orchestrate a BLM Summer of Rage 2.0 cover-up campaign by painting a picture of “mostly peaceful” grassroots-led protests. Video footage of violence and fiery terror at the hands of organized rioters with professionally printed signs, however, tells a vastly different story.

The truth is that these riots were funded and meticulously calculated. On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz breaks down seven potential people and groups behind the L.A. riots.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — a “political warlord” who served as a “top-ranking official” in the National Endowment for Democracy, a USAID-funded NGO with a stated mission of “fomenting color revolutions abroad” — “might be one of the leaders” behind the violent riots, “at least in a political sense,” Liz speculates.

But these riots, Liz explains, “take cash,” so who’s funneling the money?

Citing an investigative X thread from DataRepublican , Liz says that of a "number of NGOs [that] have been implicated, foremost is Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights [of Los Angeles], or CHIRLA.”

According to DataRepublican, “$34 million of [CHIRLA’s] reported $45 million in revenue are from government grants,” meaning taxpayer dollars are being used to pay the people who are setting fire to cop cars and hurling concrete slabs at federal agents.

During the Biden administration specifically, CHIRLA’s revenue “jumped from $12 million to $34 million in government grants.”

“The Joe Biden administration knew exactly who they wanted to give money to in order to set up situations like these riots in California,” says Liz.

Further, the group that printed and paid for several of the rioters’ signs is the "Party for Socialism and Liberation,” “a communist political party in the United States” that advocates for a socialist revolution to dismantle capitalism and establish a socialist system. PSL has close organizational and financial ties to the ANSWER Coalition, a “United States-based protest umbrella group of many anti-war and civil rights organizations.”

In other words, ANSWER is essentially a group that offers “protesters for hire,” says Liz.

DataRepublican also pointed to a New York Post article claiming that the PSL and ANSWER are both funded by “socialist multi-millionaire Neville Singham,” who “became a billionaire by pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide.”

Other organizations involved include the Service Employees International Union California — whose president, David Huerta, was arrested on June 6 during the L.A. protests for deliberately obstructing federal agents — as well as the Million Voters Project, which aims to mobilize a million new and infrequent voters to strengthen democracy and advocate for equity and inclusion.

“So these are not organic [protests]. This is not real,” says Liz. “It's being paid for by communists, operated by communists.”

To hear more about the dark underbelly of the riots in Los Angeles, watch the episode above.

