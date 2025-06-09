Glenn Beck reveals the TRUTH behind LA’s 'Mad Max' riots and media cover-up

Last weekend, Los Angeles went up in flames as violent anti-ICE protests erupted across the city, prompting President Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops. Like deja vu, the mainstream media is orchestrating a Summer of Rage 2.0 cover-up campaign, claiming the protests are “mostly peaceful,” even as cars are set ablaze and concrete slabs are hurled at police officers and federal agents.

On the latest episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn reacted to the media’s whitewashing and shared the truth about what’s really going on in L.A.

Comparing footage of the protests to “an audition reel for 'Mad Max Fury Road,'” Glenn recounts “a guy in black block gear just yeeting a concrete slab at federal agents,” “a dude in a Che Guevara crop top trying to set a police car on fire,” and a “cloud of tear gas” engulfing the crowd.

He compares the media’s “mostly peaceful” narrative to saying, “The Titanic mostly floated except for that little part at the end when it didn't.”

The media is also claiming that the protests are “spontaneous and grassroots” when protesters’ professionally printed signs that read “printed” and “paid for by” the Party for Socialism and Liberation tell a wildly different story. And even though rioters wave flags from all the “dirt bag communist countries that are failing and the terrorist states,” news anchors continue to portray them as “terrified everyday Americans.”

The truth?

“Seventy-five percent of the spontaneous rage fest [was] funded by tax dollars.”

“All the politicians [who] are cheering” for these L.A. protests” are “the same people that spent the summer of 2020 letting your city burn down,” “while everybody on CNN was talking about hope and healing,” says Glenn. “This is communism. This is somebody trying to overthrow the United States of America."



“This all started apparently because we were going after these poor illegals that are here just because they're poor and they're just looking for a better life,” says Glenn sarcastically.

Except ICE’s list of arrests paints a different picture.

Of the 100+ people arrested during the immigration raids in Los Angeles over the weekend, the majority had criminal records. Take Rolando Enriquez, a 55-year-old Filipino national, as an example. His criminal history includes California convictions for theft, assault, burglary, and rape, specifically for sexual penetration with a foreign object and assault to commit rape.

There’s also Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, the Ecuadorian national, whose criminal history includes a conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, a 32-year-old Mexican national with convictions in Pasadena, California, for possessing unlawful paraphernalia, possessing controlled substances, assault with a deadly weapon, and obstructing a public officer, was another who was arrested in the raids.

The list of illegal immigrants with egregious criminal records nabbed by ICE over the weekend goes on and on.

And yet, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is “deeply angered” by the arrests.

“These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this,” she said in a statement released on June 6.

“You've just taken the rapists off the streets ... but no, no, no, that's sowing terror in the streets,” scoffs Glenn.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response was equally pathetic. Yesterday, he posted the following to X:

The idea of “staying peaceful,” however, is laughable when you consider the video footage that’s emerged capturing protesters hurtling rocks at law enforcement and setting vehicles on fire.

To see the footage and hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the video above.

