Billionaire Walmart heiress funds anti-Trump chaos, backs radical 'No Kings' protests

Christy Walton, a geriatric heiress to the Walmart fortune who had a 2% stake in the company as of last year, has made no secret of her liberal bent and has proven willing to shovel money into initiatives she apparently reckons will further the cause.

Walton, whose net worth Forbes presently puts north of $19 billion, co-hosted a fundraiser last year for Kamala Harris' doomed presidential campaign and recently poured cash into a group supporting Senate Democrats.

She previously dumped tens of thousands of dollars into the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group founded by a handful of former Republican operatives, including John Weaver, who allegedly had a habit of sexually harassing young men online. Walton continued donating to the group even after it staged a fake white supremacist rally in late 2021 to smear then-candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

'We will make action everywhere else the story of America that day.'

After throwing her money behind various political failures, she now appears keen to support something more consequential.

While fellow travelers were attacking police and federal law enforcement agents in Los Angeles, the Walmart heiress set about promoting even more unrest, placing a full-page ad in the New York Times on Sunday featuring an image of the Statue of Liberty and a list of collective declarations, including "we defend against aggression by dictators" and "we uphold and defend the Constitution."

While nearly identical to an anodyne ad she placed in the paper in March, Walton's new ad also contained a call to action along with a QR code directing viewers to a website for the "No Kings" demonstrations planned across the country for June 14.

Photo by KIA RASTAR/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

According to the organizers' tool kit for the demonstrations, "NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

The event page notes, "On June 14th, we rise up."

President Donald Trump is planning to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Army with a parade in the nation's capital. The No Kings rally is supposed to serve as a leftist counterpoint.

The tool kit states: "Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption."

While the Associated Press suggested the No Kings rally would involve a march to the White House, organizers claim on their website that they are not holding an event in Washington, D.C., directing fellow travelers in the area to instead find a mobilization in Virginia or Maryland.

National Guard stands watching in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles after the anti-ICE riots. Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

No Kings counts among its partners various radical organizations such Planned Parenthood, the Freedom from Religion Foundation, and the Organization for Black Struggle. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), fresh off defending his private jet usage to and from speeches condemning inequality, is also apparently a supporter.

Randi Weingarten, the American Federation of Teachers boss instrumental in keeping kids out of the classroom during the pandemic, is hosting a "No Kings Day Town Hall" Tuesday evening, promising to help fellow radicals "get ready to organize, mobilize, and build power for the future." Other such events are planned in the lead-up to the nationwide uprising.

The outfit behind the protests promoted by Walton is the 50501 Movement, a leftist anti-Trump protest group.

Blaze News previously reported that the Massachusetts chapter of the 50501 Movement was behind the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Boston on Monday.

Kylie Bemis, an organizer with 50501, framed the protests as a response to an "act of war."

"This is an attack on American liberty," Bemis said in a statement obtained by Boston.com. "The right to freedom of speech and due process of the law must be protected above all else, and the response by the Trump administration is tantamount to a declaration of war against the American people."

'President Trump will always do what is needed to keep American citizens safe.'

Blaze News reached out to the email provided at the bottom of Walton's ad but did not receive a response by deadline. However, a source familiar with Walton's thinking on the topic told Blaze News that the "ad is a personal message from Christy that focuses on encouraging people to engage peacefully and civically in next weekend's events on June 14th."

"Her message promotes peaceful dialogue and the sharing of diverse views and voices," continued the source. "She condemns violence in all forms and continues to emphasize the importance of listening to one another."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) intimated that Walton's advertisement might have less to do with ideology and more to do with maximizing the value of her stake in Walmart, noting, "Looks like the Walmart dynasty is big mad about China tariffs."

Joe Pennington, director of Walmart's global press office, said in a statement to Blaze News after publication, "We condemn violence, including when it's directed towards law enforcement, and the damaging of property. As a company with associates and customers in the Los Angeles region, we remain focused on their safety and that of impacted communities."

"The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart. She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision-making at Walmart," added Pennington.

The Walton family office could not immediately be reached for comment.

When asked about the forthcoming nationwide protests, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson previously told Blaze News, "Any individual who wants to mimic the violence, lawlessness, and rioting in California should think twice."

"President Trump will always do what is needed to keep American citizens safe, especially when weak Democrat leaders fail to do so," added Jackson.

Editor's note: This story has been edited after publication to include comment from Walmart's press office given to Blaze News after publication.

