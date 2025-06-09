White House warns radicals now amassing in Boston, elsewhere in wake of LA riots: 'Think twice'

The Trump administration's enforcement of the law in Los Angeles not only enraged California Democrats but their fellow travelers further abroad as well — some of whom are now hitting the streets in cities across the country.

The White House has made clear that its zero-tolerance policy for violent radicalism in Los Angeles applies nationally.

When asked about radicals' planned gatherings, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Blaze News, "Any individual who wants to mimic the violence, lawlessness, and rioting in California should think twice."

"President Trump will always do what is needed to keep American citizens safe, especially when weak Democrat leaders fail to do so," added Jackson.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents executed a number of lawful operations last week in California, including one that local Service Employees International Union President David Huerta allegedly tried to impede, resulting in his arrest on Friday.

Thugs in Los Angeles reacted to the ICE raids by attacking police and federal agents, blockading major thoroughfares, setting fires across the city, and looting downtown businesses.

President Donald Trump responded to the riots on Saturday by calling up the National Guard to protect federal personnel and property and emphasized the following day that the efforts by "violent, insurrectionist mobs" to prevent ICE agents from doing their jobs would "only strengthen our resolve."

Amid the riots, Democratic leaders and politicians — including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey — directed their ire at the lawful rather than at the lawless. California Gov. Gavin Newsom not only condemned the president but sided once again with foreign nationals.

Rioters in Los Angeles.

Democratic PACs and leftist groups have since attempted to pressure federal lawmakers to demand an end to workplace ICE raids. Meanwhile, SEIU and other labor groups summoned their members to join demonstrations Monday against the enforcement of federal immigration law and for the release of federal arrestees.

The Massachusetts chapter of the 50501 Movement, a leftist anti-Trump protest group, was among the outfits that heeded the call of the SEIU, both directing fellow travelers to take to the streets and claiming that the detentions of illegal aliens and the federally championed clampdown on rioters in L.A. was their "Reichstag Fire moment."

'The response by the Trump administration is tantamount to a declaration of war.'

Mass 50501 claimed in its Sunday call to action that its rally at Boston City Hall is:

not simply to protest the National Guard being called to L.A. This rally is to put pressure on our government in Massachusetts to take steps immediately to protect us from a similar fate, while we still have time to brace for the impact. This rally is to demand that Governor Healey use her executive order powers to stop the National Guard and other military forces from entering Massachusetts or being activated by the federal government here, as well as to call on the National Guard on Massachusetts’ behalf, to prevent Trump trying to call on it himself to suppress dissent in our state.

The protesters, apparently joined by representatives from the Massachusetts chapter of the ACLU, appear to be preaching to the choir granted Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has criticized the efforts of immigration enforcement officials and compared ICE agents last week to neo-Nazis.

National Guard stands watching in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles after the anti-ICE riots. Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In addition to amassing demonstrators in Boston on Monday, the 50501 Movement is promoting a nationwide uprising on June 14 called "No Kings."

The blurb for the event states, "They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far."

Kylie Bemis, an organizer with 50501, framed the protests as a response to an "act of war."

"This is an attack on American liberty," Bemis said in a statement obtained by Boston.com. "The right to freedom of speech and due process of the law must be protected above all else, and the response by the Trump administration is tantamount to a declaration of war against the American people."

