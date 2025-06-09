White House has clear message for Newsom after Democratic governor dares Homan to arrest him

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan was asked in an NBC News interview on Saturday whether Democratic officials in California, namely Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, could be arrested if they interfered with the lawful execution of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Homan, speaking as National Guard troops were preparing for deployment to riot-ravaged L.A., underscored that the same laws apply to anyone who "cross[es] that line," stating, "It's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement from doing their job."

"Governor Newsom is an embarrassment for this state," continued the border czar. "He supports sanctuary cities. He supports sanctuary laws. If he cared about public safety in the state of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals — where criminals get released to the streets of this state every day because of his policies."

Newsom responded Sunday to Homan's comments with a dare: "Come and get me, tough guy."

Newsom went on MSNBC hours after Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell admitted that police were "overwhelmed" and shortly after rioters pelted California Highway Patrol officers with rocks near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

'He is putting fuel on this fire.'

Rather than castigate the foreign flag-waving radicals impeding ICE and attacking law enforcement in his crime-ridden sanctuary state — footage of which could be seen playing on the television screen behind him — Newsom spent the majority of his airtime framing the disorder as the work of Trump and his administration.

"Donald Trump has created the conditions that you see on your TV tonight," said Newsom, who Trump said on Sunday should "apologize to the people of Los Angeles." "He's exacerbated the conditions. He's, you know, lit the proverbial match. He is putting fuel on this fire every since he announced he was taking over the National Guard."

The Democratic governor suggested that Trump's use of the National Guard to restore order in L.A. — an action similarly taken by former President George H.W. Bush in 1992 in the interest of peace and safety — was an "immoral act" and "an unconstitutional act" and said he would sue the administration on Monday.

When asked about Homan's comments regarding possible arrests for those impeding law enforcement operations, Newsom said, "He's a tough guy. Why doesn't he do that? He knows where to find me."

'Newsom should be embarrassed.'

After characterizing those illegal aliens whom the Trump administration is attempting to remove from the U.S. as "poor people who're just trying to ... live their lives, man," Newsom said, "[Who] the hell is this guy? Come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get it over with, tough guy. You know? I don't give a damn."

The White House made clear after the Democratic governor spent his evening attacking Trump and in the wake of his apparent admission of guilt — Homan indicated, after all, that arrests were warranted only if officials crossed the line — that Newsom should adjust his focus with a mind to improving his state.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Blaze News, "Governor Newsom should focus on stopping the violent riots and attacks on law enforcement that are consuming Los Angeles instead of political posturing for the TV cameras."

"The entire country can see the chaos and lawlessness. Newsom should be embarrassed," added Jackson.

President Trump minced no words Sunday, telling reporters that "if officials stand in the way of law and order, yeah, they will face charges."

