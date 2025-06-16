Antifa mobilizes in the Pacific Northwest to attack DHS locations and agents

TUKWILA, Wash. — While most attention was on the No Kings march in Seattle on Saturday, a different crowd had gathered at a Department of Homeland Security building 15 minutes outside the city. The group of around 100, mostly dressed in black bloc, had spilt into two groups to physically block the north and south driveways to prevent government vehicles from leaving.

Not only were Antifa agitators using their bodies to block the driveway, they had created makeshift barricades out of traffic signs and random materials found nearby. At first, only three officers with the Federal Protective Service were outside keeping watch over the crowd on the south end of the building, with the Antifa crowd heckling them for hours.

Suddenly, members of the Tukwila Police Department arrived on scene to order the gathering to move from the driveway. The Antifa mob, who was facing the DHS building, turned around and refused to move. The Tukwila officers went into the crowd, firing crowd-control munitions to force the unruly throng off of the driveway.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents came out of the building to support the local police, moving in from behind to clear the road. At least one rioter was arrested by federal agents. Federal vehicles raced out once the driveway was clear.

The rioters did not completely scatter after being forced to the sidewalk. The Tukwila police officers were attacked as they withdrew from the scene, and the CBP agents went back inside the building. The Antifa participants rebuilt the barricade with the few pieces that were usable.

The scene that played out near Seattle is part of the growing violent response to the Trump administration's massive illegal immigrant crackdown. While Los Angeles was the first city to experience prolonged riots after a federal operation earlier this month, it has inspired far-left radicals to get out into the streets once again.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, which was one of the many places targeted by Antifa in 2020, has been attacked on a near daily basis this past week. Videos from this weekend showed DHS agents having to confront the Antifa rioters.

"Four officers were injured. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," DHS said on X.

The radicals in Portland have gone as far as to post flyers with the names, pictures, and addresses of federal agents around the far-left city.

It remains to be seen how long the far-left will keep up the momentum. With the continued deployment of U.S. Marines and National Guardsmen in Los Angeles, all eyes are now on how the populations will react to President Donald Trump making it clear that immigration enforcement operations will proceed at heightened levels.

