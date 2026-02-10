‘This one’s for you, Charlie’: TPUSA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’ draws millions of viewers during Super Bowl

Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” drew millions of viewers Sunday night as a digital alternative to the official Super Bowl LX halftime performance, drawing a sharp contrast with the Apple Music show headlined by Bad Bunny.

The TPUSA event streamed across YouTube, Rumble, and partner networks including the Trinity Broadcasting Network. According to the New York Times, the livestream peaked at 6.1 million concurrent viewers on YouTube.

'At least 20 million people tuned in.'

By Monday afternoon, the uploaded replay had surpassed 20 million views on YouTube, with Turning Point USA officials saying total viewership across platforms exceeded that figure and continued to climb.

The performance featured Kid Rock alongside Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

The roughly 40-minute pre-recorded concert opened with a dedication reading, “This one’s for you, Charlie,” followed by an electric-guitar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The show included a tribute to Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder who was assassinated in September 2025.

Kid Rock closed the performance with a cover of Cody Johnson’s “’Til You Can’t.”

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet described the event as a success, citing viewership numbers and engagement across platforms.

“At least 20 million people tuned in,” Kolvet said, adding that the organization plans to repeat the event next year.

Reaction from conservative audiences was largely positive. Social media users highlighted the livestream’s audience size and praised the show’s patriotic and faith-focused themes.

“The best moments in broadcast so far this year? Jelly Roll at the Grammys & Kid Rock at the @TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show!” House Speaker Mike Johnson raved.

“I was incredibly skeptical about the @TPUSA Halftime Show. ... but I have to say, they crushed it. Over 5 MILLION people streaming it, just on YouTube. Excellent artists, insanely good vocals and amazing talent. 10/10,” Matt Von Swol added.



By contrast, Bad Bunny’s halftime show drew widespread criticism online, with viewers describing it as low-energy, unengaging, and disconnected. Donald Trump criticized the performance on Truth Social, calling it “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst.”

TPUSA’s event relied exclusively on digital platforms rather than traditional television, underscoring the growing role of online counter-programming during major cultural events.

