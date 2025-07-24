Trump and Vance go after tech companies for firing Americans and hiring overseas

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have in recent days continued to call for U.S.-based tech companies to reinvest in American workers instead of looking for workers overseas.

Trump made his comments while discussing the future of artificial intelligence, saying that if the United States is to win the race with its innovation, then it "will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley."

'That displacement and that math worries me a bit.'

"For too long, much of our tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed. ... Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India," Trump said, adding that some companies have even engaged in censorship of Americans.

"Under President Trump, those days are over," he said.

RELATED: India agrees to take back illegal migrants to keep H-1B floodgates open

Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Trump's pressure on tech companies to hire Americans instead of foreigners comes amid the ongoing debate about the role H-1B visas play in the American workforce.

Vice President JD Vance touched on that topic during a recent appearance at the Hill and Valley Forum.

"You see some big tech companies where they'll lay off 9,000 workers, and then they'll apply for a bunch of overseas visas. And I sort of wonder; that doesn't totally make sense to me," Vance commented.

"That displacement and that math worries me a bit," he continued. "And what the president has said, he said very clearly: We want the very best and the brightest to make America their home. We want them to build great companies and so forth. But I don't want companies to fire 9,000 American workers and then to go and say, 'We can't find workers here in America.' That's a bulls**t story."

RELATED: JD Vance: Rekindling statesmanship to secure America’s golden future

The recent remarks by Trump and Vance are significant as the Republican base was thrown into a contentious debate over H-1B visas during the transition after the election. Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk pushed to keep those types of visas, arguing they are important because jobs would be left unfilled if they were to end. Other parts of Trump's base noted that H-1B visas are rife with fraud and are yet another way to undermine American workers.