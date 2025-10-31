US strike against military targets in Venezuela could begin at any moment: Report

Trump's administration is getting ready to order a military strike against targets in Venezuela, according to a Miami Herald report.

The reported goal of the strike would be to decapitate the leadership of the drug-trafficking organization headed by Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

'What’s worse for him, there is now more than one general willing to capture and hand him over.'

The sources would not say if Maduro himself would be a target of the strike.

"Maduro is about to find himself trapped and might soon discover that he cannot flee the country even if he decided to," the source is quoted as saying. "What’s worse for him, there is now more than one general willing to capture and hand him over, fully aware that one thing is to talk about death, and another to see it coming."

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly released a statement seemingly rejecting the report.

"Unnamed sources don’t know what they’re talking about. Any announcements regarding Venezuela policy would come directly from the president," she said.

The Trump administration had previously announced a $50 million reward for Maduro's capture in August. It has also destroyed various boats that were reportedly in use by traffickers to bring drugs to the U.S.

"Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!" said Trump at the time.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California responded to the report and vehemently opposed the decision.

"Trump is getting ready to launch strikes inside Venezuela," wrote Khanna on social media. "This is blatantly unconstitutional. Congress must speak up now to stop another endless, regime-change war."

The Wall Street Journal also confirmed the report and that the strike would be a message to Maduro that it is time for him to step down.

Military expert Mark Cancian told the Herald that the military forces in the Caribbean were enough for a strike but not for an invasion.

"There isn’t enough combat power for an invasion," he said, "but there is plenty for air or missile strikes against the cartels or the Maduro regime."

