Trump puts $50 million BOUNTY on the president of Venezuela

President Trump is doubling a $25 million reward to $50 million for the arrest of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro — after accusing him of being one of the world’s biggest narco-traffickers.

Trump has also accused Maduro of working with cartels to pump fentanyl-laced cocaine into the U.S.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice, and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video announcement.

During Trump’s first presidency, Maduro was indicted in Manhattan federal court in 2020 on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. There was a $15 million reward for his arrest.

The Biden administration raised it to $25 million. Now Trump has doubled it.

“Oh, that’s so cute that you guys want to even pretend like you give a s**t about what Nicholas Maduro is importing into the country,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says about the Biden administration. “That’s very, very cute. Clearly, you don’t, ’cause the borders are wide open.”

“And so, now you have President Trump, apparently, with this coupled with the using military force to engage with drug cartels, he’s getting serious,” she continues.

“I mean, we’ve already closed the border. It’s what? President Trump said, like, 99.3% down from when Joe Biden was there. I mean, he’s pretty much solved that problem. But there are still problems that exist from that era, and it looks like he is putting a lot of time and energy into solving that problem,” she adds.

