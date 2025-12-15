Hollywood icon Rob Reiner, wife found dead in their home; police are calling it a homicide

Hollywood icon Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home Sunday in what police are calling a homicide, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Law enforcement sources told the paper that a family member was being interviewed in connection with the deaths.

'No one has been detained; no one is being questioned as a suspect.'

A spokesperson for the Reiner family confirmed the deaths Sunday evening, the Times said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

A source not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation but who reportedly has knowledge of it confirmed that there was no sign of forced entry into the home in the 200 block of Chadbourne Avenue, the Times reported. The source also told the paper that the Reiners had injuries consistent with a stabbing.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said Sunday that detectives were working to secure a search warrant before launching a "thorough" investigation inside and outside the home, the Times said.

"At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department is not seeking anyone as a suspect or as a person of interest ... and we will not be doing that until we conduct our investigation and move forward," Hamilton said, according to the paper. He said many family members would be interviewed but that "no one has been detained; no one is being questioned as a suspect," the Times added.

Hamilton confirmed that the person who initially reported the incident was at the house, but that person's identity wasn't being released at this time, the paper said.

RELATED: Bill Maher attempts risky intervention on Trump-deranged pal Rob Reiner: 'You have to talk to people'

Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department told the Times that the department was called to the Reiner home around 3:30 p.m. for medical aid, and the two bodies were found in the home.

Reiner was first famous for his portrayal of Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the legendary 1970s sitcom "All in the Family," which also starred Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker.

He then gained wide acclaim over the years for directing movies such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Stand by Me," and “A Few Good Men."

Reiner also was not quiet about his far-left politics, and he often railed against President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Just a few months ago, fellow left-winger Bill Maher tried to talk some sense into Reiner during Maher's "Club Random" podcast, insisting that Reiner and other leftists have to learn to communicate with political opponents. Reiner countered that "if somebody says, 'Two plus two is four,' and the other guy says, 'No, it's not,' how do you begin the discussion?”

Last year, Reiner called Trump "the Convicted Felon" in an X rant saying then-President Joe Biden should end his re-election bid: "It’s time to stop f**king around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down." The X post has since been deleted.

Reiner in 2020 posted on X that "Donald Trump is actively trying to kill our children,” according to the Washington Examiner. But that post also has been deleted.

In 2019, he posted the following on X: "Every elected Republican knows that this President is guilty of countless Impeachable offenses. But they, along with many White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with [Vladimir] Putin. But unlike a pact with the Devil, this one can be unsigned." That post also has been deleted.

In 2018 Reiner blamed a government shutdown on the Republican Party's "racism" and added that the GOP is "frightened to death of the browning of America." That X post also has been deleted.

Reiner in 2017 posted on X that the "fight to save democracy" from Trump "is now an all out war"; he added a "treason" hashtag in the post focusing on Russian collusion. That post also has been deleted.

Just after Trump's 2016 election win, Reiner called him a "moron" and noted that Trump's victory means "we are fighting the last big major battle of the Civil War."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!