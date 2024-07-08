'Stop f***ing around': Rob Reiner says Biden needs to drop out of the presidential race

Actor and director Rob Reiner has joined a growing number of Hollywood celebrities who have lost confidence in President Joe Biden. Reiner, who has been a major Democratic Party donor, urged the president to step down following his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump late last month, according to Fox News Digital.

Reiner took to X to express his disappointment, writing: "It’s time to stop f***ing around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down."

Reiner has joined the chorus of liberal voices who have lost confidence in the president. Podcaster Joe Rogan, comedian Bill Maher, and the New York Times editorial board are just a few who have suggested that Biden is not fit to stay in office for another four years.

Following the debate between Biden and Trump, Reiner hosted a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris on June 29 in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, Harris was candid about the "elephant in the room," seeming to allude to Biden's catastrophic performance on the debate stage.

Despite Biden's inability to finish sentences or follow a train of thought on the stage, Harris reiterated that nothing will change merely because of what happened on a single day in June. But it appears that many Democrats are losing faith in Biden's presidency, despite all efforts to dismiss what everyone saw with their own eyeballs.

Blaze News previously reported that just 24% of Americans believe Biden could stay up long enough to navigate a Cuban Missile-like crisis. Americans are convinced that Biden's age has had a profoundly negative effect on his ability to lead the nation. It was reported that members of Biden's team said he would not schedule events at 8:00 p.m. or beyond to ensure that the president gets enough sleep.

Reiner's comments come after another Democratic Party megadonor, Abigail Disney, who is the granddaughter of Roy Disney, co-founder of the Walt Disney Company, said she planned to withhold cash donations to the party until Biden drops out of the presidential race.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," she said.

"If Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain," she added. "The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!