Bill Maher DESTROYS liberal guest: 'This election is over'

While most Americans are aware that Biden’s debate performance was an absolute disaster, some are still holding on to their delusion.

But Bill Maher is there to keep them in check.

In an episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” former MSNBC host Chris Matthews commented on the performance, specifically Trump’s line: “He was right, he did beat Medicaid, he beat it to death.”

“Did you see the head? The way he turned that head? He wanted to, he knew the two-shot would be up there, he wanted to have his head turning like ‘Let’s watch the guy show how crazy he is,’ he’s looking for it,” Matthews stuttered.

“You’re blaming that on Trump?” Maher asked, adding, “He didn’t have to do anything. It reminded me of when Mike Tyson used to knock guys out in 90 seconds, like that was like two minutes into the debate, and I went, ‘Oh, this election is over.’”

But Matthews wasn’t ready to give up.

“He just throws in the lies, he mixes up the lies with some truth,” Matthews argued, adding that Biden is “not smart enough to keep up with him.”

“Well, isn’t that the whole point? You need a guy to keep up with him,” Maher said to audience applause.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” feels sorry for Matthews.

“When Chris Matthews agreed to do that show, which they book the show usually a couple weeks in advance, he’s looking at that calendar going, ‘Oh, I’m going on one day after the debate, hopefully I can get up there and tell you how great Biden was and I can just make up my nonsensical lies about Trump like I did when I was a host of MSNBC,’” Rubin says.

“But Bill Maher’s completely right,” he adds.

