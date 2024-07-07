Liberals Joe Rogan, Jimmy Dore go on epic rants blasting Biden, Obama, De Niro, and everyone in Trump derangement cult

Self-described liberal Joe Rogan and progressive Jimmy Dore delivered epic rants blasting President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Robert De Niro, and everyone in the Trump derangement cult.

"It's all because of Trump derangement syndrome that they have to pretend like Joe Biden is some kind of guy with integrity, dignity, instead of, you know, the horrible criminal, anti-worker guy that he's been his whole life. He's been anti-student, anti-worker and he crushed a Goddamn railroad strike, and everybody just memoryholes that. If Trump did that they would it would be on billboards forever," said Dore – a progressive political commentator who appeared on The Young Turks network for over a decade.

Rogan likened diehard Democrats to an ideological cult.

"These people are deranged. These people are no different than the Manson family – in that they are in a cult. Yeah, they're locked into this ideology. It's not as bad as the Manson family. But it's clearly a cult," Rogan stated. "It's an ideological cult where you're not willing to go against any of the doctrines of the cult."

During the recent "The Joe Rogan Experience" episode, Rogan shared a screencap of a Blaze News article about Hollywood celebrities such as Rob Reiner and Jane Fonda having meltdowns over Biden's disastrous performance during the first presidential debate.

Rogan noted that Bill Maher is incapable of having a "rational discussion" of why he hates Trump.

Dore said people who have characteristics like Trump are the ones who hate Trump the most, and gave examples of Rob Reiner, Bill Maher, and Robert De Niro. The pair of comedians mocked De Niro's unhinged press conference in May.

"So when people who hate Trump, like when you see people who have Trump derangement syndrome, that's because they're projecting that part of themselves that is like Trump onto him. And so then they can hate that," Dore theorized.

Dore said he never hated Trump, but instead "hated the system that got us Trump."

"It was because Barack Obama bailed out the banks and kicked 5.1 million families out of their homes, and then went on to give us a right-wing f***ing health care plan that was a giveaway to big pharma and insurance companies, and he didn't really help. That's what let me lay the groundwork for people to go for someone like Trump, that always does," Dore explained.

Dore pointed out that the establishment loved Trump until he became a Republican politician.

The duo ridiculed Joe Scarborough for his over-the-top praise of Biden in March, when he said: "And F you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I've known him for years, the Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it. And F you if you can't handle the truth."

Speaking of the legacy media ignoring Biden's cognitive issues for years, Dore accused the media of "right now in the middle of telling the biggest lie that's ever been told in politics, it's bigger than FDR can walk, this is bigger than that."

Rogan and Dore also discussed Russiagate, American taxpayer money going to Ukraine, the War in Afghanistan, NATO, Hillary Clinton's involvement in Middle East conflicts, and American propaganda.

You can watch the entire Joe Rogan interview with Jimmy Dore here.

