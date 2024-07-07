Only 24% of Americans believe Biden could stay awake long enough to navigate a Cuban Missile-like Crisis: Report

The Daily Mail reported that just one in four Americans believe President Joe Biden could stay up for 48 hours to face a situation similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis. The revelations come after Biden has faced heavy criticism from both sides of the political aisle, with many Democrats urging him to step down as the nominee following a disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump late last month.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, the fate of the world was in question for 13 days. JFK had set up a blockade on Cuba after it was discovered, through surveillance, that a Soviet missile site was being constructed on the communist island in 1962.

The prospect of war fizzled after the Soviet Union turned back its ships. Consequently, Kennedy was perceived by many Americans as being a strong leader who stood up to the Soviets during a time of crisis. However, some Americans are not even convinced that Biden could stay up for the amount of time required to put down a similar situation.

Americans have become convinced that the president's age has had a profoundly negative effect on his ability to lead the nation. The report noted that members of Biden's team said he would stop scheduled events at 8:00 p.m. so that he could get more sleep, according to the Mail.

The report said J.L. Partners asked 1,000 American voters if they believed Biden could stay up through a Cuban Missile-type Crisis. Only 24% of respondents said that he could. Additionally, just 38% believe he could remember the name of another world leader. Americans have also lost confidence that the president could effectively take in his daily national security briefings.

James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, said the numbers are worrisome for Biden.

"What voters are looking for most from their politicians is strength: Strength in standing up for America, strength in facing down America’s adversaries, strength in getting things done domestically," Johnson said.

"Biden was already performing badly on that metric, now he is performing catastrophically."

"It has taken focus away from Trump's conviction and completely dampened any negative effect of that. Biden's strategic aim—remind voters of Trump’s negatives through the aftermath of the conviction and then the debate—has failed."

"If voters do not think you can do the job, nothing matters – even the unpopularity of your opponent."

The New York Times editorial board, comedian Bill Maher, and pollster Nate Silver appear to agree that it is time for Biden to step down as the Democratic presidential nominee. But despite these prominent voices expressing a need for someone new to face Trump, Biden has reiterated that he plans to be the presidential nominee.

Trump has also marginally increased his lead over Biden, according to the report.

