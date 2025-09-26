Bill Maher attempts risky intervention on Trump-deranged pal Rob Reiner: 'You have to talk to people'

A casual conversation turned into a deprogramming session when Bill Maher recently hosted the notoriously Trump-hating director Rob Reiner on his "Club Random" podcast.

Maher urged the MAGA-mad mogul to see the importance of keeping communication open with his political opponents, citing Barack Obama's skill at dealing with Republicans during his presidency.

'Every fiber of your being wants to be like, "I got to get this person to not see it that way."'

"Politics is about making deals. It's about bargains," Maher said, lamenting that liberals like Reiner are not willing to work with the current administration.

Tokin' moderate

Reiner, meanwhile, countered that today's GOP is beyond reasonable discussion.

Maher, noting that the Democrats do not have "any power," said that the idea of purposely not having conversations with conservatives is a pointless endeavor.

"The idea of, 'We don't talk to you when we don't even have the power?' Of course, you have to talk to people," Maher explained.

But Reiner interjected.

"Before you have an exchange, you have to agree on certain facts," Reiner said.

Return to condescender

Maher's tone switched, the way it often does when he himself is speaking to someone he completely disagrees with.

"No, you don't. You can't. Once you start down that road ... you just have to talk to people," the host said.

The portly producer then offered up an example that showed he does not see much worth in talking to someone who is on a different page.

“No, no, you talk to people," Reiner asserted. "But if somebody says, 'Two plus two is four,' and the other guy says, 'No, it's not,' how do you begin the discussion?” he asked.

"Because, Rob, that’s a slippery slope," Maher replied, already sounding defeated.

"If you start down that road of, 'I can't talk to you if you believe this crazy thing,' you just can't," he continued.

Reiner, 78, legitimately seeming like he wanted to hear Maher's advice, asked, "What do you do?"

A player's prayer

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host admitted that while he has never been married, his experience in long-term relationships has led him to be able to accept the fact that he doesn't have to agree with everything someone says.

"It's very like a relationship. ... And I know there are moments where the person is believing something, and you just — every fiber of your being wants to be like, 'I got to get this person not to see it that way, 'cause I just think it's f**king nuts.'"

But if that person wants that relationship to last, Maher continued, they will have to learn "three little words that are most important to any relationship."

"They're not, 'I love you.' They're, 'Let it go,'" he revealed. "Sometimes you just have to let it go."

Over the moon

Maher gave examples of speaking with someone who does not believe the lunar landing of 1969 happened, or even Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he disagrees with on many topics.

The reason Democrats need to reach across the aisle is because there were a lot of places where "the Democrats did f**k up," Maher said.

On his list of DNC gaffes was the U.S.-Mexico border, DEI initiatives in colleges, and "elite universities, where the kids are raised to be these anarchist, America-hating anti-Semites, and there is zero diversity of opinion."

