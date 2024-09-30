Left-wing editor cries 'Christian nationalism' after flight attendant wishes her 'blessed' night — and backlash is brutal

A left-wing editor said it was evidence of "creeping Christian nationalism" after a flight attendant wished her a "blessed" night — and commenters on X reacted to the journalist's complaint with a barrage of scorn.

Mother Jones editor in chief Clara Jeffery wrote on X, "Creeping Christian nationalism alert: @AlaskaAir flight attendant just wished us a 'blessed' night as we landed in SFO (!) to groans. Other adjectives that would have sufficed: great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic… As my rowmate said, 'this ain’t Montgomery, sweetie,'" according to various media outlets.

'You have issues greater than a flight attendant’s well wishes.'

It appears Jeffery deleted her controversial X post, which reportedly went live Friday night after her arrival in San Francisco — but plenty of notable observers read it and didn't like it one bit.

Kamala Harris fundraiser Armand Domalewski replied to Jeffery: "Respectfully, I’m a pretty left leaning guy, and I wish folks a blessed day fairly often. It’s just a nice thing to say."

Jeffery shot back: "Eh. It’s a matter of respect for the audience before you. Respecting their space and norms and wishes. Dominant cultures always feel they have a right to enforce their norms and intents. And…way off @AlaskaAir’s brand."

With that, Domalewski smartly retorted, "As a practicing Catholic I don’t feel like being publicly Christian is really the dominant culture here in SF lol."

Others reacted similarly:

Others pointed out that Jeffery herself has used the term "bless" in the past.

Jeffery so far hasn't deleted a pushback post apparently against the derision her "creeping Christian nationalism" statement elicited; not surprisingly, she specifically notes those of the right-wing persuasion:

"The thing about being dragged by rw 'alphas' is that they are all so so so dumb," she said.

But Jeffery promptly got dragged yet again as her apparent pushback post has been massively ratioed as of Monday morning with just over 200 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Here are some of them:

"I hate to break it to you sweetie pie, but relatively few of those dragging you are [right wing]. So far it has been mostly [left wing] and centrists and really every tribe on the planet," one commenter observed. "Could be the real [right-wing] 'alphas' think the wicked witch of Mother Jones is just beneath them. Bless your heart."

"Looks like you're being dragged by just about everyone, have a blessed day!" another declared.

"Maybe log off for a couple years," another suggested.

"Have a blessed day," one commenter said.

"Clinical psychopaths are quite good at portraying themselves as victims," another noted. "Maybe you should look into that, psycho."

"Have you thought that maybe YOU’RE the problem? I mean, look at the comments," another wrote. "Maybe some self reflection would be a good thing for you."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!