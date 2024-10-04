VIDEO: Glenn Beck confronts the lone FEMA crew he found in Asheville in North Carolina

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck encountered the lone Federal Emergency Management Agency crew to be found in Asheville, North Carolina, and the crewmembers' responses to his questions about disaster aid were shocking.

Beck and Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) happened to spot a FEMA vehicle on Friday and talked to the workers to gauge what the federal government was doing to meet the drastic needs of the victims of Hurricane Helene.

'Let's get them into the system, as quickly as possible. Once we get the masses done, then we go door-to-door.'

The unidentified FEMA worker told Beck that they had just been set up with a van that had digital connectivity so that they could register people for disaster assistance, including money, generators, housing, and other resources.

When asked how residents were supposed to know that they were there, he said they could find out on television, but Mills pointed out that they didn't have electricity.



"That would be the news media's job," the FEMA worker said.

"But they don't have power!" Mills responded.

"You would be surprised, they sit in their cars to charge their phones and listen to the radio," he replied. "That's how they knew the distribution center was here."

He went on to explain that they would begin going door-to-door at the behest of an emergency manager who coordinates with fire chiefs in the area.

"So when will that start?" Beck asked.

"That's way above my head!" he responded.

The man referred Beck to the leader of the crew, named Patricia, who had similarly vague answers about when they would begin going door-to-door.

"After we get the general stuff done. We got to hit the mass people first, wherever the mass people are. So the mass people are here. Let's get them into the system, as quickly as possible. Once we get the masses done, then we go door-to-door," she responded.

Mills questioned the crew leader about the lack of visibility of the van for people driving by, and she said it was just a temporary spot and they would be moving to a car wash the next day.

"We don't necessarily go door-to-door," she said later in the exchange. "That's not my cadre anyways, there's 23 different cadres!"

"Oh, I know," Mills replied. "I understand how the bureaucratic levels of the department work. They don't always work clear together."

She went on to address anger over officials saying that they were going to give out only $750 per person in financial aid.

"People are gonna think automatically that that's all they're gonna get," she continued. "No, that's not the case, that's just the beginning. That's just the beginning because there's gonna be a much much larger drop."

She also said they need to verify that people own the houses that they're claiming in order to limit fraud and abuse.

After the exchange was over, Beck expressed his frustration with the answers he received.

"What a bunch of bullcrap that was!" he said.

Officials have said that the death count from the hurricane has reached over 220 by Friday, but far greater numbers are expected as the relief efforts continue. FEMA is facing scrutiny over its response to the disaster, but it has denied many of the accusations and chalked up some of the criticism as empty rumor.

The exchange can be viewed on Glenn Beck's X account below:

.@CoryMillsFL and I spoke with the ONLY FEMA crew we could find in Asheville, North Carolina. It was stationed OFF the main road where NO Hurricane Helene victims could easily see them:



“We got here yesterday.”

A WEEK LATE.



“They could go online, make a phone call, or use our… pic.twitter.com/IU5I6KAL5r

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 4, 2024

