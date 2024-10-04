Whistleblowers allege FEMA misappropriating and withholding funds from hurricane disaster relief, Rep. Gaetz says

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to answer questions related to allegations from whistleblowers accusing the agency of mismanagement.

Gaetz's claims mirrored accusations from many on the ground in the disaster from Hurricane Helene that the federal government wasn't doing enough to help Americans in distress.

'The aftermath of Hurricane Helene is a major disaster, and your waste and unpreparedness are leaving Americans in distress — unable to access food, water, or medicine — and expecting help, with none coming.'

"My office has been in contact with whistleblowers in numerous emergency-management functions at the federal, state, and local levels, and they all point to the same critical mismanagement issues. FEMA has wasted taxpayer funds, misappropriated funds, and left other federal, state, and local responders without deployment orders on the ground," the letter read.

He went on to say his office had confirmed "hundreds, if not thousands" of service members had been sent to the disaster area but were sitting on the sideline instead of helping hurricane victims.

"We have confirmed FEMA employees deployed, on the clock, awaiting orders in hotels. FEMA pre-disaster aid was withheld, exacerbating the emergency," the letter continued.

Gaetz demanded to know how much of the FEMA annual budget was spent on illegal aliens as opposed to that spent on American citizens.

Videos and stories on social media have painted a grim picture of the severe damage and tragic deaths in the hurricane disaster. While many individuals are taking it upon themselves to help their fellow Americans, some are accusing the government of failing to help and, even worse, getting in the way of private aid efforts.

On a "rumor" page of its website, FEMA appeared to respond to accusations that it had spent money on illegal aliens.

The rumor was stated as: "Funding for FEMA disaster response was diverted to support international efforts or border related issues."

FEMA responded that the rumor "is false."

No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.

FEMA responded to a request for comment from Blaze News after publication but said that they would reply to a congressional letter via official channels.

In response to rumors about FEMA funding, a spokesperson from the agency emailed Blaze News the following statement:

“These claims are completely false. As Secretary Mayorkas said, FEMA has the necessary resources to meet the immediate needs associated with Hurricane Helene and other disasters. The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a completely separate, appropriated grant program that was authorized and funded by Congress and is not associated in any way with FEMA’s disaster-related authorities or funding streams."

There have been more than 220 confirmed deaths from the hurricane, but more are expected as relief efforts progress.

"The aftermath of Hurricane Helene is a major disaster, and your waste and unpreparedness are leaving Americans in distress — unable to access food, water, or medicine — and expecting help, with none coming," Gaetz concluded.

[Ed. Note: This article has been updated with additional information.]

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!