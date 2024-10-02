EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT: Locals help Hurricane Helene victims while government is nowhere to be seen

In one of the most devastating natural disasters to reach land in the history of America, Hurricane Helene has left more than 100 people dead. Thousands are still missing. Homes are destroyed. And millions are without power.

Just days into the devastation, President Joe Biden said the feds have given all they can to the emergency response, and Kamala Harris is off campaigning — Donald Trump went to the scene in Georgia with relief material.

And Trump isn’t the only one helping the victims, as Mercury One is doing whatever it can to provide relief.

“I heard about the devastation that was happening, and I reached out to Corey [Mills], gave him a text, and said, ‘Hey, do you have any helicopters?’ He actually said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got helicopters.’ I said, ‘Great, we’ve got supplies. Let’s get it out there,’” JP Decker, executive director of Mercury One tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“So earlier today, he flew two helicopters out to Asheville, landed in Asheville, and is delivering water, all kinds of different supplies, food supplies because right now they don’t have any water. They’re saying they might not have clean water for about at least three to four weeks,” he explains.

Mercury One is “also helping create communications for Tennessee.”

“With Mercury One, we like to be the first in and the last out. So, that’s what we’re doing,” Decker says.

Since federal aid has been slow to reach victims, locals have also been stepping up.

“The big picture is we saw this last year in Lahaina. We saw a lot of people weren’t able to get in to help, and it was the locals that stepped up. That’s what we’re seeing now. No one can get in, no one can get out,” Decker says.

Al Robertson of BlazeTV’s “Unashamed” is among the survivors of the hurricane, and he’s witnessed firsthand what’s happening.

“I saw people, literally neighbors with chainsaws, people sharing gasoline. I saw the community rising up for one another, but we needed something bigger in a moment like this because there were a lot of people trapped there that didn’t have family, that didn’t know people,” Robertson explains.

“That’s when we rely on our government to step in and get people in ASAP, whatever it takes. And I was there for two and a half days, and we never saw anybody except the locals, and that was really sad.”

