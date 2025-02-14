‘Ponder "Big Balls"’: Joy Reid loses her mind over Elon and DOGE

As Elon Musk’s political influence grows, so does the mainstream media’s anger and confusion.

Most recently, Musk changed his X account name to “Harry Bōlz.” The move came hours after a Musk-led consortium of investors reportedly bid to take control of OpenAI, and it wasn’t the first time Musk had referred to the strange name.

“Tbh, I’m just hoping a media org that takes itself way too seriously writes a story about Harry Bōlz,” Musk wrote in a tweet on April 10, 2023.

And it seems he’s gotten his wish, as Edward Coristine, a former Neuralink employee and DOGE team member who has apparently been hired as a “senior adviser” to the U.S. State Department has become widely reported on. His internet pseudonym is “Big Balls.”

“Take a deep breath for just a moment and ponder 'Big Balls,'” MSNBC’s Joy Reid said on her show. "And the normalize Indian hate guy also taking control of the Federal Aviation Administration, meaning they control airline safety alongside Sean from 'The Real World: Boston,' our transportation secretary.”

Later, in an interview with Robert Garcia, Reid said, “Have you all essentially made it clear to Mike Johnson that until they allow you all to subpoena 'Big Balls' and the normalize Indian hate guy, at least subpoena them or subpoena Elon Musk, no votes on the budget, no votes, no Democratic votes at all to keep the government open?”

Reid went on to say that “none of this makes any sense.”

Dave Landau of “Normal World” can’t help but joke at Reid’s expense.

“Big Balls,” he mocks, “She looks like one of the balls.”

