White House works to send DOGE cuts package to Congress

After a tumultuous week on Capitol Hill, several Republican lawmakers have expressed frustration with Congress for not yet codifying all of the DOGE cuts. In a quick turnaround, President Donald Trump's administration is now aiming to codify $9.4 billion in DOGE cuts through Congress as early as next week, an Office of Management and Budget spokesperson confirmed to Blaze News on Wednesday.



The cuts will be presented to Congress in the form of a rescission package from OMB, cutting $1.1 billion in funds to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $8.3 billion in various foreign aid programs, according to an OMB spokesperson. This package comes just days after Trump ally Elon Musk expressed disappointment with Congress' track record when it comes to codifying the cuts the DOGE has identified.

'Losing Elon Musk and the DOGE wing of the Trump electoral coalition will be devastating to the GOP’s midterm prospects. But there’s still time.'

"Elon Musk and the entire DOGE team have done INCREDIBLE work exposing waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government — from the insanity of USAID's spending to finding over 12 million people on Social Security who were over 120 years old," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Wednesday.

"The House is eager and ready to act on DOGE’s findings so we can deliver even more cuts to big government that President Trump wants and the American people demand," Johnson added.

Some of these programs include a $3 million grant to fund Iraqi "Sesame Street" through USAID, as well as another $3 million for circumcisions, vasectomies, and condoms in Zambia and $5.1 million toward the "resilience of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer global movements" through the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

NPR and PBS also become a target of OMB's imminent rescission package because they have functionally served as left-wing outlets subsidized by taxpayers. NPR CEO Katherine Maher has previously referred to Trump as a "fascist" and a "deranged racist," while PBS has featured multiple programs glamorizing transgenderism, including one show about a trans-identifying man who "comes out to her old-school Ohio bowling league."

The Trump administration's latest push for Congress to get moving on DOGE cuts comes after Elon Musk himself expressed disappointment with the "big, beautiful bill." Musk cited concerns over spending, saying it "undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also seemed unimpressed by Congress so far. At the same time, BlazeTV host Matt Kibbe told Blaze News that there is still time to preserve the MAGA movement before the midterms.

"Losing Elon Musk and the DOGE wing of the Trump electoral coalition will be devastating to the GOP’s midterm prospects," Kibbe said. "But there’s still time."

"As Senator Rand Paul has been pointing out, all of the proposed DOGE cuts can be accomplished through expedited presidential rescission legislation, only requiring 51 votes in the Senate," Kibbe added. "Why not show us what savings can be accomplished before attempting to pass the 'big, beautiful bill,' which includes a $5 trillion increase in the debt limit and $350 billion in new spending?"

