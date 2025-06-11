Elon Musk expresses regret over comments about Trump after deleting most provocative tweets: 'Love to see this'

Days after calling Elon Musk "disrespectful" and indicating he had "no intention of speaking to him," President Donald Trump said of Musk during a press conference on Monday, "We had a great relationship and I wish him well — very well, actually."

Their relationship was strained to the point of possibly breaking last week — first by a dispute over the One Big Beautiful Bill and then by a subsequent exchange of unpleasantries and threats, which prompted some tertiary characters to choose sides, others to reveal their previously dormant hostilities, and a handful of prominent allies to call for a coalition-preserving détente.

Musk responded to Trump's well-wishes on X with a heart emoji, prompting further speculation that a reconciliation might be possible and that Musk, who expended over $270 million last year in hopes of getting the president elected, might ultimately be brought back into the fold.

On Wednesday morning, the world's richest man went a step further, expressing remorse for attacking the president and suggesting that some of his remarks were out of bounds.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week," tweeted Musk. "They went too far."

While Musk did not specify which tweets "went too far," the tweets he chose to delete provide a fairly good idea.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive tweeted last week that "the real reason" the Epstein files have not been made public is because Trump was somehow implicated in them. He has since deleted that tweet.

"That's called 'old news,' that's been old news, that has been talked about for years," Trump said on Saturday when asked about that particular accusation in an NBC News interview. "Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it. It's old news."

Musk also deleted a post where he said, "Yes," in response to Malaysian commentator Ian Miles Cheong's statement, "Trump should be impeached."

'Let's stay focused on saving our country.'

Blaze News reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Musk's quasi-apology was well received online.

"Love to see this," wrote Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R).

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer wrote to Musk, "Thank you for doing this[.] Your @X purchase, work at @DOGE and massive achievements at @Tesla @Starlink etc you have been instrumental in advancing free speech, government accountability and industry advancement."

Conservative activist Scott Presler similarly thanked Musk, noting, "We are grateful for BOTH of you. Let's stay focused on saving our country & holding the House in 2026. We can do this."

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch emphasized that political differences aside, Trump and Musk "surely know and agree that the Left want to jail and kill them both."

To Fitton's point, a recent poll conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute revealed that 56% of liberals said someone would "be at least somewhat justified" in assassinating Trump. This figure includes the 14.1% of liberals who said his murder would be "completely justified."

Liberals apparently would similarly be content to see Elon Musk murdered — 50.2% said his slaying would be at least somewhat justified, including 10.7% who said it would be completely justified.

Tesla stock rose Wednesday following Musk's expression of regret.