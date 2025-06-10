Will Elon Musk be brought back into the fold?

Following President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's very public falling-out, the former DOGE head may be looking to reconcile.

Musk remained a close ally to Trump during his campaign and through the beginning of his second term. However, signs of tension began to appear publicly toward the end of Musk's 130-day tenure as a special government employee.

Throughout the saga, Trump remained remarkably restrained.

Fault lines first emerged when Musk criticized Trump's "big, beautiful bill," a landmark piece of legislation that would codify many of the president's campaign promises. Musk first called the bill into question in May, saying he was "disappointed" with the amount of spending in it.

Although his critiques were relatively tame at first, they quickly devolved once he departed from the DOGE.

Musk poured fuel on the fire through a series of posts on his social media platform, X, starting in early June. The tech mogul decried the bill as an "outrageous, pork-filled ... disgusting abomination," shaming all 215 Republicans who voted to pass it in the House.

Republican leadership, like Speaker Mike Johnson (La.) and Majority Leader John Thune (S.D.), quickly came to Trump's defense, saying Musk was "terribly wrong" about the bill.

Despite the unification of Republicans behind the president, Musk continued to fan the flames with a series of online attacks.

Trump and other Republicans suggested that Musk's disapproval of the bill was due to a provision revoking tax credits for electric vehicles that his business Tesla has benefited from. Trump also said that Musk has had access to the legislation for a while and questioned why he waited until after the legislation passed the House to criticize it.

"False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" Musk said in response.

Musk went on to claim that Trump would have lost without his support, predicted the tariffs will cause a recession, suggested Trump should be impeached, and accused the president of being "in the Epstein files."

Throughout the saga, Trump remained remarkably restrained. Trump addressed Musk's comments a few times, saying he wished him well but that he was "not particularly" interested in talking to Musk.

Since then, Musk has deleted many of his posts, including those calling for impeachment and suggesting Trump was part of the Epstein conspiracy. In fact, Musk has gone back to posting on his social media platform as if nothing happened, leaving some to speculate that he may be trying to mend his relationship with the president.

Musk is back to retweeting Vice President JD Vance, posting American flags in support of the administration, and even posting Trump's Truth Social posts on his page. One post shows Musk replying to Trump with a heart emoji, a far cry from the accusatory comments he made just days before.

"It’s outrageous how much character assassination has been directed at me, especially by me!" Musk joked.

Although Musk has yet to make a public apology to the president, it seems as though he is attempting to take a more reconciliatory approach. We will have to wait and see if it's enough for the two political heavyweights to make amends or if Musk's fall from grace will be permanent.

