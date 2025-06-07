The only Trump-Musk feud timeline you'll need

Social media erupted this week when President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to their respective accounts on Truth Social and X, clashing over their views on the “one big, beautiful bill” in Congress. The arguments escalated and took some very surprising turns that left the world agape.

While debates have been ongoing throughout the week, the feud between Trump and Musk truly began at 1:31 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday when Musk posted: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

On Wednesday at 1:59 p.m., Trump reposted Musk’s post from May 28: “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Thursday morning, Trump gave his reaction to the growing feud: “I’m very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed a problem when he found out that we’re gonna have to cut the EV mandate.”

Trump went on to say in his statement, “He hasn’t said anything bad about me, but I’m sure that will be next. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.” He also suggested that many people, and perhaps including Musk, develop a case of “Trump derangement syndrome” when they leave his administration: “Some of them embrace it, and some of them actually become hostile.”

Thursday, 12:25 p.m.: Musk replied to a post with more footage of Trump’s statement and directly refuted Trump’s claim that he knew the “inner workings” of the bill. “False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

Piers Morgan took to X when Musk posted this claim: “BREAKING: Elon calls President Trump a liar. Wow.”

Thursday, 12:46 p.m.: Musk also responded to Trump’s claim in his news release that he would have won regardless of Musk's involvement: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

“Such ingratitude,” he added.

Thursday, 1:57 p.m.: Musk posted a poll in which he asked: “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” The poll received over 2.4 million votes in the first five hours and topped 5.3 million votes on Friday morning.

Thursday, 2:37 p.m.: Trump posted on his Truth Social account: “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

At the same time, Trump posted: “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Thursday, 2:48 p.m.: Elon responded to an account that posted a screenshot of Trump’s post roughly 10 minutes later: “Such an obvious lie. So sad.”

Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Thursday, 3:10 p.m.: Elon Musk made the most incendiary comment of the feud: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk added.

Musk’s original statement about the Epstein files took the internet by storm. At 3:31 p.m., BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre responded, saying, “Only two real options here. 1) This is true and Elon knowingly covered for a man he is accusing of being a pedophile 2) This is a lie and Elon is committing serious libel while cheapening the serious nature [of] trafficking minors. Neither are great.”

Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford took a different approach: “No shot. We know Epstein had Trump's phone number; White House 47 released that publicly too. If there was any more to it, Biden and the Democrat DOJ would have 1000% released it.”

Thursday, 4:06 p.m.: Trump posted: “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Thursday, 4:11 p.m.: Musk also seemingly signaled his agreement with one user on X who said, “Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”

In response to one of Trump’s statements posted as a screenshot on X, Musk announced: “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.” The post appears to have been taken down.

Thursday, 4:24 p.m.: Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson summed up the confusion of the day: “It was ***inevitable*** Trump and Elon would clash, of course — but this is dumb shite all around and I am almost sure that this level of blow up could have been avoided. ... Whatever is really going on — whatever really led to…this…is what people want to know now.”

Thursday, 4:26 p.m.: Musk later posted, “The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year.”

Thursday, 4:43 p.m.: Musk reposted one user’s post of a video with the caption: “In 1992 Trump partied with Jeffrey Epstein. Just gonna leave this here.” The video features Trump at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, throwing a party. It also captures Jeffrey Epstein’s arrival at the party and a conversation between them.

Thursday, 4:48 p.m.: Following Musk’s declaration about the Dragon spacecraft, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens commented on X: “NASA will continue to execute upon the President’s vision for the future of space. We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the President’s objectives in space are met.”

President Trump's Tesla Model S Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: Bill Ackman posted a message on X: "I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We are much stronger together than apart."

Thursday, 8:04 p.m.: JD Vance posted a picture of himself with comedian Theo Von with the caption, “Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about? @TheoVon.”

Thursday, 9:20 p.m.: Musk walked back his statement about decommissioning the Dragon spacecraft.

Thursday, 9:27 p.m.: Elon Musk replied "you're not wrong" to Bill Ackman's call for peace, signaling the possibility of a reconciliation between the two men in the future.

Friday, 7:42 a.m.: An ABC News reporter broke the news about a phone conversation he had had with President Trump: "In a phone conversation this morning, @realDonaldTrump told me @elonmusk is 'the man who has lost his mind.' Trump did not, however, seem angry or even concerned about the feud. As for reports that there is going to be a Trump/Musk call scheduled for today, Trump told me he is 'not particularly' interested in talking to Musk although he says Musk wants to talk to him.”

Friday, 9:41 a.m.: The New York Post reported Trump plans to get rid of the Tesla he bought in support of Musk. The Tesla Model S will either be “given away” or “sold off,” according to Peter Doocy on Fox News. Doocy went on to report that Musk had been “wearing thin” on Trump for “about a month.” The public feud that exploded on Thursday was a small part of a longer period of disagreement.

On Friday morning, Fox News reported that Trump said that “Elon’s totally lost it” and that he is not interested in speaking with him at this time. Trump is also reportedly “not worried” about Elon’s suggestion of forming a new political party.

Friday, 1:57 p.m.: Musk's poll closed just before 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday with 5,630,775 votes, with 80.4% responding “Yes” and 19.6% responding “No.”

