Trump commends Elon Musk as he departs from DOGE: 'Americans owe him a great debt of gratitude'

In an Oval Office press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump championed Elon Musk as he exits from DOGE.

During his 130-day tenure as a special government employee, Musk was charged with identifying and eliminating federal waste, fraud, and abuse. Trump commended Musk's work at DOGE, saying he has "changed the mindset of a lot of people."

"He's one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced," Trump said. "He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation, and we appreciate it."

"Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform in generations," Trump added.

'The DOGE team will only grow stronger over time. The DOGE influence will only grow stronger.'

Trump pointed to some of the savings DOGE has identified, including $59 million for "illegal alien hotel rooms" in New York City, $45 million for "DEI scholarships in Burma," $42 million in grants to Uganda, $20 million for "Arab Sesame Street," and $8 million for transgender experiments on mice.

Although Musk's time serving in an official capacity in the administration is coming to a close, both he and Trump said that DOGE will continue full steam ahead.

"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk said.

"The DOGE team will only grow stronger over time," Musk added. "The DOGE influence will only grow stronger. ... I'm confident that over time, we will see a trillion dollars of savings."

Musk also said he will continue to work with the administration in an unofficial capacity as an adviser and as a friend to the president.

"He's all about the USA, and Americans owe him a great debt of gratitude," Trump said. "I just want to thank Elon for his time as special government employee. ... He really has changed the mindset of a lot of people."

