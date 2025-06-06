Russ Vought gives Glenn Beck hint about where things stand between Trump and Musk

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk traded jibes on Thursday, which escalated over the course of the afternoon and culminated in threats of creating a new political party as well as of SpaceX contract cancellations.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck spoke on Friday to Russell Vought, the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, about the spat as well as about the president's "big, beautiful bill."

'But look, Glenn, we're moving forward, and Elon has been an important ally and patriot throughout all of this, and we've got a job to do.'

Beck refrained from beating around the bush and asked at the outset whether a reconciliation was imminent — not legislatively but between the world's richest man and the world's most powerful leader. Vought responded with a strong hint.

Prior to Vought jumping onto the call, Beck noted, "Boy, yesterday was just a wild, wild ride. And I hate to see it. You know, kids don't like to see Mommy and Daddy fight — and they're both so important. We need both of these guys, but we also need the truth on the big, beautiful bill."

Beck had also posted on X on Thursday that the disagreement between Trump and Musk was "sad to see" and that he hoped the two "patriots" who "have done heroic things" can make amends and help America "see our way forward to find a win win."

With Vought on the phone on Friday, Beck asked, "Yesterday was a tough day. Do you know — has the president had his phone call yet? Are they coming back together?"

"Well," responded Vought, "I think the president made some comments to the press this morning that, you know, he's not looking to have a phone call any time soon."

"I think he expressed disappointment yesterday with regard to ... some of the comments made by Elon," continued Vought. "But look, Glenn, we're moving forward, and Elon has been an important ally and patriot throughout all of this, and we've got a job to do."

The OMB director stressed that the priority now is getting the bill across the finish line, making improvements where possible.

Whereas Vought was diplomatic in his response, when asked whether he had a call scheduled with Musk for later in the day, Trump told ABC News on Friday morning, "You mean the man who has lost his mind?"

The president suggested he was "not particularly" interested in having that conversation at the moment.

Musk now appears willing to mend fences.

When hedge fund manager Bill Ackman suggested that Trump and Musk "should make peace for the benefit of our great country" and that "we are much stronger together than apart," Musk responded, "You're not wrong."

