'Sorry, something went wrong': Tens of thousands of disruptions reported at Amazon website

A website that tracks online outages reports that tens of thousands of users have been unable to reach the Amazon website or have had trouble doing so on Thursday.

The Downdetector website reported a peak of more than 20,000 outages at about 3:45 p.m. ET, with many users reporting problems with checkout and payment errors.

'WHOA. is anyone else's Amazon all crazy right now??'

An Amazon spokesperson told Blaze News: "We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue."

Amazon also claimed that AWS is functioning as normal.

Many reported their outage experiences on social media.

"WHOA. is anyone else's Amazon all crazy right now?? I'm shopping for something (or trying to) and there are no prices! No Prime listings! Everything has a 'see options' button instead and IT MAKES YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CART TO SEE THE FREAKING PRICES," said one user. "NO. NO. WE ARE NOT DOING THIS."

"Came on here just to verify Amazon is down, twitter never fails," said another.

"Is Amazon down? Can't login," another user asked.

"Anyone else having problems with ordering something on Amazon? The app doesn’t seem to be working and neither does the online site," said another.

"Folks, is Amazon glitching out? Everything I click on shows as unavailable," said a user from Portugal.

Others posted screenshots of an error message they claimed to have received.

"Sorry, something went wrong on our end. Please go back and try again or go to Amazon's homepage," the reported message read.

