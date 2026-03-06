'You have to cancel the cancel culture': Marlon Wayans says new 'Scary Movie' satire will 'bring back laughter'

Actor Marlon Wayans says the latest iteration in the "Scary Movie" satirical franchise will "cancel the cancel culture."

The Wayans brothers are returning to helm the franchise after they were kicked off the sequels to the first two blockbuster movies by the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

'What we're trying to do is bring back laughter. ... You have to cancel the cancel culture.'

After the trailer to 'Scary Movie 6' dropped, Wayans described the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"What we're trying to do is bring back laughter," he said. "This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture."

The movie satires are known for making mocking references to famous horror flicks, but Wayans said the newest version is trying to make a mark on the debate over censorship in art.

"We're gonna do what we always do. We're gonna make fun of everybody because we're equal opportunity offenders," he explained. "We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can't mimic or copy. You could try, but it's very specific. It's how we grew up, and it's how we see the world. It's the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother."

The film includes the return of many of the characters from earlier movies.

"We like to be fearless," he added. "Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves."

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Wayans has previously decried the effect of cancel culture on comedy.

"It's sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore. I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: these scared-ass people, these scared executives," he said during a 2022 interview.

"Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them," he added. "And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience."

'Scary Movie 6' will be released in theaters on June 5.

