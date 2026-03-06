Major win for parents: Supreme Court bans schools from transitioning students in secret

The Supreme Court has granted a request from a group of California parents to reinstate a ruling that bans schools from hiding “children’s gender presentation” from them — and forces them to follow the parents' instructions regarding the names and pronouns the children use.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey counts this as a win.

“Parents should absolutely know if their child is going by different pronouns or declaring that they are a boy at school. Right now in California, a student can go to school, say that ‘I want to transition to the opposite sex,’ and the student doesn’t have to notify parents,” she explains.

“They can socially transition that child. They can also get that child to a particular professional that will help them get the psychiatric care and the different medical treatments that they are seeking in order to look like the opposite sex,” she says.

Stuckey recalls a case out of California concerning Abigail Martinez, who lost custody of her teenage daughter Yaeli because she refused to support her transition.

Yaeli was placed in a group home, and a judge ruled that she could begin cross-sex hormones — but Yaeli took her own life.

“That’s what happens when you remove kids from the homes of parents who simply want what is best for their kids,” Stuckey says.

“You’ve got people framing this as, like, ‘Oh, it’s protection from abuse when the school won’t inform the parents of what’s really going on.’ The opposite is true. No one cares about your child the way that you do. No one knows your child the way that you do. The school does not care if your child lives or dies,” she continues.

However, while Stuckey is pleased with the ruling, she points out that it was only ruled unconstitutional because of the parental rights aspect, and there’s a long way to go before all of it is “completely illegal and stigmatized and criminalized.”

“You should actually go to prison if you are calling a child by the wrong, non-biological pronoun and encouraging them to change sexes,” Stuckey says.

“The Supreme Court is not where they need to be in understanding what is actually driving this gender deception among kids. It’s not genuine gender dysphoria,” she continues.

“It is pornography. It is propaganda. It is sexual perversion and even sexual abuse that’s going on. It has very little to do with gender dysphoria. So we’re not yet to the root of all of this in driving this out legally and ideologically, but this absolutely is a win for parents,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.