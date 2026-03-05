State Department launches urgent push to evacuate Americans from Middle East

While the situation in the Middle East has remained volatile since the commencement of Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion on Saturday, the United States has been working overtime to support Americans attempting to evacuate Israel and the surrounding regions.

As military operations against Iran enter their sixth day, the State Department and related agencies have provided updated guidance for U.S. citizens seeking to depart the region.

'Since February 28, the Department has facilitated the safe return of over 20,000 American citizens from the Middle East, approximately 8,500 arrivals yesterday.'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee previously offered "fairly limited" options for Americans attempting to evacuate the region, including a bus service to Taba, Egypt, where travelers could attempt to catch an outgoing flight or continue to the airport in Cairo, Egypt. The bus service is still operational, according to a Thursday update from U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.

The service was initially offered by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. Per the Thursday update, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem "has started offering" the same bus service to Taba.

The update also announced that Ben Gurion Airport reopened Thursday for "limited inbound flights" to Tel Aviv.

"We have no information yet on when outbound flights may become available," the embassy's security alert said.

There have been, however, some outbound flights for Americans facilitated by the Department of State.

According to a State Department media note released on Wednesday, "a Department of State charter flight of American citizens departed the Middle East in route to the United States as part of our ongoing efforts to assist Americans' return home. Additional flights will be surged across the region."

The note added that American citizens in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are encouraged to fill out and submit a crisis intake form or contact the department's 24/7 task force.

A State Department spokesperson told Blaze News Thursday, "Since February 28, the Department has facilitated the safe return of over 20,000 American citizens from the Middle East, approximately 8,500 arrivals yesterday. Thousands more have successfully transitioned to safe havens in Europe and Asia or remain in active transit."

The spokesperson added that the State Department's 24/7 task force has "assisted nearly 10,000 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance."

