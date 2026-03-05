Only one Democrat joins GOP as Senate rejects effort to halt Trump’s Iran strikes

The Senate on Wednesday stood firm against a Democrat-led effort to undermine President Donald Trump’s military campaign against the Iranian regime, voting to block a war powers resolution that would have forced a halt to U.S. hostilities without new congressional approval.

The measure, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and co-sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), sought to mandate the removal of U.S. armed forces from the conflict unless Congress issued a formal declaration of war. The measure failed 47-53.

'Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel.'

The high-stakes vote came just five days after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that has successfully targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile sites, and senior leadership. The vote fell largely along party lines, with nearly all Republicans voting to allow the commander in chief to proceed with the mission without new legislative constraints.

In a notable break from his party, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was the only Democrat to vote against the measure, siding with the Republican majority. Fetterman has been a vocal defender of the strikes.

"Our commitment to Israel must be absolute and I fully support this attack," Fetterman said. "Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel. We must provide whatever is necessary — military, intelligence, weaponry — to fully back Israel in striking Iran."

Pennsylvania’s other senator, Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), also voted to block the resolution.

Sen. Paul was the sole Republican to support the measure, maintaining his long-standing position on congressional oversight of military action.

The Senate’s action follows the start of the conflict over the weekend, when U.S. and Israeli airstrikes killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The operation has hit more than 150 locations used by the regime to threaten the region. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. bases, including a strike in Kuwait that killed American service members, according to U.S. Central Command.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Operation Epic Fury a "resounding success" and emphasized that the administration is acting to protect U.S. interests and allies from imminent Iranian aggression.

