'LOADED with fraud': Mamdani announces $425 million child-care handout — open to illegal aliens

On Tuesday at a press conference held at the Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art & Storytelling, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) covered the advancement of the universal child care program 2-K.

The conference was opened by a lesbian mother and member of New Yorkers United for Childcare, who said, “We want to stay in New York City, and 2-K will make the difference. We want to raise our kids in a city that looks like us, that has the values that we share.” She emphasized, “We see diversity as the greatest strength of New York City”

'We're just getting started!'

Mamdani thanked Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for her foundational role in the program’s progress.

The program will provide free child care for 2-year-olds in New York City to any family, regardless of "immigration status," a press release from Mamdani's office said.



Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Taxpayers will reportedly fork out more than $36,000 per tot for Mamdani’s free 2-K pilot program, which is around $13,000 more than the average cost of private child care, city officials acknowledged Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Hochul committed more than $1.2 billion to support early childhood care and education in New York City, including $73 million to fund the first set of free 2-K seats. That investment will grow to $425 million next year. By fall 2027, 2-K is expected to serve approximately 12,000 children across all five boroughs, with the goal of reaching every 2-year-old in the city at full implementation.

The governor evinced excitement about the advancement of 2-K.

“2-K is coming, NYC! Proud to work with @NYCMayor to make this a reality. And we're just getting started!” Hochul said on X.

Critics warn of the gates that could be unlocked to fraud. Nick Sortor reposted a video on X criticizing Mamdani, which accumulated over 1 million views.

“This is going to be freaking LOADED with fraud,” Sortor said. “REFUSE TO SEND FEDERAL DOLLARS, 47! We do NOT want to fund Mamdani’s fraud!”.

However, Mamdani shows no signs of slowing down. “This is just the beginning. Universal child care is within reach — and we're making it happen,” he said.

