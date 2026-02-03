Pro-ICE billboard in San Francisco is making liberals implode: 'It made me sick to my stomach'

A billboard message in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco has outraged many on the left just ahead of the Super Bowl weekend.

The ad in the famed Fisherman's Wharf shows an ICE agent with the caption, "Defensive player of the year."

'It puts fear in me — that it's desensitizing people to think that it's OK to be people hurting people.'

One woman reacted negatively to the billboard in comments to KABC-TV.

"It made me sick to my stomach," said Karen Guerrero, a woman from Chicago. "It puts fear in me — that it's desensitizing people to think that it's OK to be people hurting people."

A group called American Sovereignty took responsibility for the sign.

"We are saluting the brave Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who work every day in defense of America with billboards and ads in San Francisco," the group said on social media.

The sign was excoriated online as well.

"Who allowed this to happen? This is Sickening," one user said.

"F**K ICE aka NEOGESTAPOS NO ONE IS ILLEGAL ON OCCUPIED LAND," another message reads.

"Patriots or Brownshirt thugs?" another critic said.

Others said they supported the message.

"They have a job to do too. That's it," said Scott Yurt, also from Chicago. "I don't have a problem with them."

More than 1.3 million visitors are expected in the area for the highly anticipated championship match between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

