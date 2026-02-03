Libs and RINOs fall for third Epstein nothingburger — schizo tips and golf course lies backfire bigly on Trump haters

Last Friday, the Department of Justice released another round of Epstein-related documents, videos, and images, some of which accuse President Trump, whose name appears thousands of times, of egregious crimes, including sexual assault of underage girls, sexual misconduct involving minors at events/parties, threatening to kill children, and involvement in Epstein's sex-trafficking activities.

One particular FBI-compiled spreadsheet summarizing unverified public tips and allegations regarding President Trump has amassed tens of millions of views on X alone.

“People were claiming, like, ‘Finally, we have a smoking gun on Trump,’ ... but the problem with that claim is that it’s just, like, not true at all,” BlazeTV host John Doyle scoffs.

He explains that anyone can file a report with the FBI, which keeps meticulous records of every piece of information — true or not — it receives. The viral document with all the salacious allegations against President Trump is exactly that — records of unverified claims.

“Like, if I file a report today saying that I saw Hillary Clinton shape-shift into a lizard person and board a UFO, that doesn’t mean it’s true,” he laughs. “It just means that I told the FBI that. Maybe I believed it was true; maybe I wanted to sow seeds against people I don’t like. Whatever. The point is, it goes on the record.”

“A low-info, maybe low-IQ schizophrenic, just bored — I can see how that kind of person could read these reports and not know that they contain unsubstantiated information, unsubstantiated allegations,” he adds.

One of the allegations that’s garnering a ton of attention, for example, accuses President Trump of funding or hosting underage sex parties at a Trump-owned golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, around 1995-1996, with extreme claims of some victims being murdered and buried behind the facility.

However, President Trump didn’t purchase the golf course in question until 2002. Further, in the FBI tip summary document, there is a note next to this golf course report stating: “Complainant was spoken to and deemed not credible. Additional research showed 3 separate incidents involving police which requested in mandatory psychiatric evaluations.”

Even still, “that did not stop tons of liberals [and] retarded right-wingers from claiming that Trump was somehow involved in this, like, sex trafficking, rape murder ring out of one of his golf courses,” Doyle sighs.

But the golf course report isn’t even the most ridiculous accusation some people are interpreting as undisputed fact.

For example, one alleged male victim referenced in the documents made a number of wild claims, one of them being that while on a boat with Epstein, his feet were cut with a scimitar that miraculously left no scars. He also claimed that he witnessed babies being dismembered and eaten and that he was raped by Jeffery Epstein, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

However, a note in the report shows that the FBI agents who assessed this complainant described him as emotionally unbalanced, unemployed, living with his mother, and having ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms. They ultimately recommended dismissing the case because he could offer no evidence, corroboration, witnesses, or supporting details.

“The retard right and the liberals see these emails, and they’re like, ‘See! We freaking told you Jeffrey Epstein was eating babies, and Trump was friends with him,’” but they fail to read “the next part, [where] it says it’s literally not true,” Doyle says.

Trump, whom Doyle calls “a media genius,” knew all along that this was bound to happen. He was well aware that releasing the files would ignite hysteria in “low-info people,” who would see his name in wild, unverified claims and assume they’re reading facts.

This is why Democrats pushed so hard for the Epstein files to be dropped, Doyle argues.

They may package their petitioning as genuine concern for the abuse of children, but that falls flat when you consider that their party platform is built on “the abuse of children — whether directly because of stuff like the transgender grooming or indirectly by the facilitation of mass third-world migration, which famously participates in things like trafficking children [and] sexually abusing children,” he declares.

“Is it just the same thing that it’s always been, which is anything to attack Trump because Trump is literally the only thing standing in between the global leviathan that is the left and American patriots?”

