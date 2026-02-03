'Today' host Savannah Guthrie's mother, 84, vanishes from home after missing church; police warn: 'We have a crime scene'

"Today" host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Police suspect she may have been abducted from her home in Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the 84-year-old was last seen Saturday night at her home in Catalina Foothills, just north of Tucson.

'She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly.'

During a Monday press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that Guthrie's disappearance was first reported Sunday morning after a church friend noticed she was absent from services and alerted one of her adult children.

"The family went to the house. I'm thinking they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us," Nanos said, according to ABC News.

However, Guthrie could not be found, and now investigators believe foul play may have been involved.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement, "All her personal belongings, to include her wallet, cell phone, and vehicle, were still there, but she was nowhere to be found."

CBS News reported that Nanos added, "We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us."

"We believe now, after we've processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we're asking the community's help," Nanos added.

Nanos warned, "I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can't ignore what's in front of us."

Sgt. David Stivers of the Pima County Sheriff's Department revealed that investigators found "circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature."

Sheriff Nanos told People magazine that investigators "have taken what we believe is biological DNA-type evidence, and we are submitting it to our labs."

Law enforcement sources reportedly said investigators found blood inside Guthrie's home.

The Los Angeles Times reported, "The sources, who were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, said there were signs of forced entry. It's unclear whose blood was found inside the house."

Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Kevin Adger told the Los Angeles Times, "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night. Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction."

Nanos said, "I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly."

The sheriff said no motive has been established, and there is no early indication Guthrie was targeted because she is the mother of Savannah Guthrie. Yet, he cautioned, "We can't dismiss that."

Nanos told CBS News that investigators "will certainly" examine the possibility that Guthrie was targeted.

The sheriff said, "Was she being stalked? Did she have some people out there harassing her or something?"

Nanos added, "We're not going to dismiss any angles, for sure, but right now, immediately, we don't know of anything like that."

RELATED: Stunned judge reveals fate of woman involved in deadly kidnapping of 2 young sisters found in a pit — 1 did not survive

Nanos urged Guthrie's neighbors to review home security cameras to see if they notice anything suspicious from last weekend.

"They still might see something," Nanos stated. "Maybe it's somebody walking by. Maybe it's some vehicle driving by at that time of day."

A search-and-rescue team is utilizing drones, helicopters, and heat sensors to try to track down the missing woman.

Two sources told CBS News that the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Guthrie's family is working with law enforcement to help find her.

Nanos noted that Guthrie was "not of good physical health, and so naturally we are concerned," Newsweek reported. Nanos added that her physical challenges and age limited her ability to move around.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," Nanos stated.

Guthrie's family told investigators that she did not have cognitive issues, and the sheriff added, "She's very alert, and she's of good, sound mind."

"This is not a dementia-related; she is as sharp as a tack," Nanos said. "The family wants everybody to know this isn't somebody who just wandered off."

Nanos said during the press conference, "This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments, has some physical challenges, is in need of medication — medication that, if she doesn't have in 24 hours, it could be fatal."

The sheriff's department said Guthrie is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.

Savannah Guthrie was absent from the "Today" show Monday and Tuesday as authorities attempted to locate her mother, but the anchor issued the following statement Monday:

On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900.

On Monday night, Savannah Guthrie asked her Instagram followers for prayers:

We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.



Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.



We need you.



"He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord," a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us.



Bring her home.

Police are asking the public for help in locating Guthrie.

"Every detail matters. Even small tips could make a difference," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. "Please share this post to help us reach more people. Thank you for your continued assistance and support."

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department established a tip line; anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 520-351-4900.

