Church says ICE 'desecrated' grounds by chasing taco vendor — DHS denies targeting church

Leaders of a Methodist church in California say the church was "desecrated" by federal immigration agents and suggested that their right to worship had been violated by the operation.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement denying that agents had targeted the church and clarified that the illegal alien who was detained had previously been removed from the U.S. in 2016.

'This was a violation of our Sacred Right to Worship and Serve our Lord Jesus Christ Freely and Safely.'

Local media reported that the community was "devastated" by the Thursday arrest that ended up on the grounds of the North Hills United Methodist Church in the San Fernando Valley.

"With sadness and pain in our hearts we want to share that on January 29 our Beloved Church was desecrated by immigration agents who entered our property wearing masks and carrying weapons. Despite being asked not to enter, they did not respect our request and forced their way in," read a statement from the church.

Leaders said they were forced to stop their ministries because of the operation.

"This tragedy caused significant trauma to members of our church and to the broader community," they added. "This was a violation of our Sacred Right to Worship and Serve our Lord Jesus Christ Freely and Safely."

The church said that Carlos Chavez, a taco vendor, was arrested and described him as a "beloved community member."

A nonprofit leader said that Chavez had sought refuge at the church but agents did not hesitate to rush in.

"We realized a second truck had positioned itself at the church parking lot exit, with three additional agents blocking the entrance — all were dressed in tactical gear, fully masked with large firearms," said Mayra Medina-Núñez. "Their presence terrified children and families on sacred church grounds."

The DHS issued a statement saying that other illegal aliens were captured during the operation.

"U.S. Border Patrol did NOT target United Methodist Church or its parking lot in North Hills, California," said the DHS in the statement.

"On January 29, Border Patrol conducted an immigration enforcement operation in the area of Rayen Street and Sepulveda Boulevard that resulted in the arrest of Carlos Chavez-Guzman, an illegal alien from Mexico who was previously removed from this country in 2016," the department added. "Chavez-Guzman chose to run from law enforcement, a federal crime, leading them on a foot chase before his arrest."

Two other individuals from Mexico were arrested and taken into ICE custody, the DHS said.

Chavez's wife told KTLA-TV that he had already been deported to Mexico.

