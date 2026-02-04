VIDEO: Trump berates CNN's Kaitlan Collins over questions on Epstein files: 'You are the worst reporter'

President Donald Trump lambasted CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins when she challenged him on his allies referenced in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

Collins also questioned the president on whether the release had been fumbled by officials, after Epstein victims complained about redactions in the releases.

"On the Epstein files, you talk about Democrats who were there," she said. "Elon Musk was also in there, and so was your commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, and correspondence that he had with him."

She asked him if he read the new files.

"I didn't. I have a lot of things that I'm doing," Trump responded. "And I don't know. You mentioned two names. I'm sure they're fine."

"A lot of the women who are survivors of Epstein were unhappy with those redactions that came out," Collins continued. "Some of them, entire witness interviews are totally blacked out."

"I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me," he responded.

"But what would you say to people who feel like they haven't gotten justice, Mr. President?" she asked.

"You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you," the president said.

"You know, she's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face," he added. "You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth, and you're a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you."

"These are survivors of sexual abuse," Collins persisted.

Collins posted video of the interaction on her social media account.

"President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors' response to the latest release from the Justice Department," she wrote.

