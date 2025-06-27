Armed homeowner hits intruder with 4 shots, cops say: 'The safety and protection of one’s home is a fundamental right'

Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri responded to a reported home invasion and shooting on County Highway 244, Sheriff Derick Wheetley of the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office confirmed to Blaze News on Friday evening that the incident occurred late Thursday night.

'You should never enter another person’s home without permission or invitation.'

Preliminary reports suggest that the homeowner was alerted to the intrusion and acted in self-protection, officials said.

The homeowner fired four shots, all of which struck the suspect, officials said, adding that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on initial findings, the homeowner’s actions appear to have been justified in defense of themselves and their household," officials said.

"The safety and protection of one’s home is a fundamental right," the sheriff's office added.

The incident remains under active investigation, officials said, adding that identities of all parties involved are being withheld at this time.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, the sheriff's office said, and the Scott County prosecutor will review the incident.

How are people reacting?

A number of commenters on the Facebook post from the sheriff's office had something to say about the incident:

"It is tragic," one commenter acknowledged. "However, you should never enter another person’s home without permission or invitation."

"Exactly as it should be!" another commenter declared. "The lock on my door is there for the intruders [sic] protection, not mine!"

"Don’t break into peoples [sic] houses, and you won’t get shot," another user said. "Seems pretty freakin' simple to me."

"That would [have] been the greeting at my house also," another commenter wrote.

"Same thing will happen if anybody invades my home," another user stated.

"Thank goodness for those rights to defend ourselves," another commenter offered, adding that "home invasion is one of the worst crimes. This is where we are supposed to feel safe."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!