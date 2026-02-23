Why President Trump is the worst racist ever

President Donald Trump has been falsely accused of racism since before his first term in the White House, but one CBS reporter suggested that no one has ever falsely accused the president of being racist — and press secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly called him out.

“Yesterday in his statement about Jesse Jackson, the president said, ‘Despite the fact that I’m falsely and consistently called a racist by the scoundrels and lunatics on the radical left, Democrats all, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,’” CBS correspondent Ed O’Keefe recited from Trump’s Truth Social post — which was a tribute to the late Jesse Jackson — at a White House press briefing.

“Where or when does the president believe he’s been falsely called racist?” O’Keefe asked.

“You’re kidding, right?” Leavitt asked, stunned. “I will pull you a plethora of examples. I’m going to get my team in that room to start going through the internet of radical Democrats throughout the years, Ed, who have accused this president falsely of being a racist.”

“And I’m sure there’s many people in this room and on network television across the country who have accused him of the same. In fact, I know that because I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” she added.

“I realize what Ed O’Keefe is trying to do here,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “He’s trying to say, ‘Well, he’s never been falsely accused. We were always dead on the money with that.’ And to that point, Ed O’Keefe himself called President Trump a racist.”

O’Keefe once posted on X that President Trump received “backlash and support over his racist tweets.”

While O’Keefe and many others in the Democratic Party believe Trump to be a racist, Jesse Jackson did not, and Gonzales plays a decades-old video of Jackson thanking Trump for being “inclusive” and creating a “comfort zone.”

“I don’t think I’m going to be able to recover after all of those racist remarks. Hear that racist rhetoric? Oh my gosh. Helping the NAACP, helping Jesse Jackson. Boy, if President Trump is a racist, he’s doing it very wrong,” Gonzales says.

“He is the worst racist in history. ... He was rapped about in rap songs before he ran for president as a Republican. He has a very long history of black people in America actually loving him, singing about him, talking about him,” she continues.

“They thought he was the coolest until there was an R in front of his name, and then everyone had to hate him, and then we all had to pretend like he’s definitely a racist,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.