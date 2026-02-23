Trump CIA torpedoes Biden-era CIA assessment accusing white women with traditional values of grooming extremists

CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed last year that there were "multiple procedural anomalies" in the production of the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment — a document created at former President Barack Obama's urging that served as the cornerstone of the Russia collusion hoax.

Ratcliffe emphasized that ex-CIA Director John Brennan sacrificed "analytical soundness" for "narrative consistency."

The CIA evidently did not limit its prioritization of political agenda over fact to just the one document.

After the President's Intelligence Advisory Board determined that dozens of analytical CIA assessments were similarly infected with political bias, Ratcliffe announced on Friday that he had ordered retractions or substantial revisions of 19 intelligence products.

"The intelligence products we released to the American people today — produced before my tenure as DCIA — fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold and do not reflect the expertise for which our analysts are renowned," the CIA director said in a statement.

To provide some insight into the extent of the political perversion and suboptimal quality of past CIA products, Ratcliffe published three redacted versions of reports that the agency indicated "exhibit substantial deviations from the President's expectations that CIA's workforce remains independent from a particular audience, agenda, or policy viewpoint."

'We owe it to the American people to correct the record.'

One of the reports, published in October 2021, is titled "Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment."

The report:

Concern-mongers about white women who "may not openly advocate violence but amplify white [racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist] narratives regarding their perceptions of racial and ethnic hierarchy, as well as perceived threats from those they see as advocating multiculturalism and globalization";

Complains that some white women "have produced blogs, videos, or other online content under the guise of cooking tutorials, which feature discussions about the importance of organic food alongside subtle narratives about racial purity and the defense of white European heritage";

Haphazardly blurs the lines between bona fide white supremacists and individuals who've amplified the so-called conspiracy theory that "the white population is decreasing because of increasing immigration and birthrates among non-white groups";

Notes that supposed radicals have dared to celebrate "motherhood and homemaking as women's most important responsibility";

Leans heavily on left-wing media reports; and

Advocates modeling future messaging on the best practices from the Expert Center on Gender and Right-Wing Extremism, part of a leftist German NGO led by anti-white former Stasi collaborator Anetta Kahane.

One of the other redacted reports released last week, an assessment published in July 2020 titled "Worldwide: Pandemic-Related Contraceptive Shortfalls Threaten Economic Development," similarly evinced an unmistakably leftist worldview.

RELATED: Where in the Constitution is ‘the interagency’ anyway?

Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As its title suggests, the report concern-mongered about the impact of pandemic-era supply chain disruptions on the third world's access to abortions and contraceptives.

It warned that an uptick in babies "in African and other developing countries would perpetuate poverty, strain household budgets, and limit disposable income for consumer goods, including U.S. exports."

The document relied heavily on propaganda from the International Planned Parenthood Federation as well as the Guttmacher Institute, an NGO that advocates expanding abortion practices around the world.

"There is absolutely no room for bias in our work and when we identify instances where analytic rigor has been compromised, we have a responsibility to correct the record," Ratcliffe said. "These actions underscore our commitment to transparency, accountability, and objective intelligence analysis."

CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis, whose internal review confirmed that the documents "did not meet the high standards the American people expect from the CIA's elite analytic workforce," tweeted, "When we fall short of our standards, we owe it to the American people to correct the record."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) commended Ratcliffe "for correcting the record and ensuring that the CIA's analysis is free of any political bias," adding, "I've been sending these kind of reports back to the CIA for years and observing that they contain no intelligence."

"Our intelligence agencies have too often missed critical national-security developments to waste time on, for instance, how 'pandemic-related contraceptive shortfalls threaten economic development,'" Cotton continued. "Honestly."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) noted that Ratcliffe "has done a tone [sic] of work behind the scenes. Well done director!"

Not all were pleased with the attempt to remedy the agency's ideological capture.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) suggested that the retractions and revisions were "part of a broader and deeply troubling pattern in this administration: sidelining career experts, undermining inconvenient intelligence assessments, and allowing political considerations to override professional judgment."

"When political appointees appear to dictate what analysis is valid, it threatens the credibility, reliability, and independence of the Intelligence Community itself," Warner added.

