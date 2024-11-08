Texas Democratic Party chairman steps down after admitting voters aren't on board with trans extremism

President-elect Donald Trump achieved a massive victory in Texas, beating Kamala Harris by over 1.56 million votes for a decisive 56.3% to 42.4% finish. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R) handily beat Colin Allred 50.4% to 42.2% while other Republicans secured 25 U.S. House seats and flipped two seats in the state House.

Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa faced enormous backlash this week for suggesting that a contributing factor to his party's humiliating defeat was its obsession with gender ideology. Evidently unable to weather the storm, Hinojosa announced his resignation Friday.

Hinojosa, who has led the Texas Democratic Party for 12 years, told the Texas Newsroom Wednesday that Trump's promise to institute mass deportations and limit legal immigration resonated with voters across the beleaguered state, highlighting Trump's successes in every single county in the Rio Grande Valley and elsewhere across South Texas.

"Why do you think that Trump did so well with Hispanics? Because Hispanics live on the border," said Hinojosa. "We're talking about thousands of people crossing into the United States, and the government [under Joe Biden] is perceived not to be able to do anything to solve it."

'You have a choice as a party.'

The network exit poll conducted by Edison Research found that 14% of respondents said immigration was the most important issue motivating their vote. 90% of those who signaled as much voted for Trump. Of the 26% of respondents who identified as Hispanic, 55% said they voted for Trump.

While concerns over the border crisis certainly helped turn former blue areas on the map red, Hinojosa recognized that Democrats' desperation to pander to transvestites and gender ideologues likely alienated some voters.

"You have a choice as a party," said the former chairman. "You could, for example, you can support transgender rights up and down all the categories where the issue comes up, or you can understand that there's certain things that we just go too far on, that a big bulk of our population does not support."

The Texas Democratic Party's losing 2024 platform calls for:

"LGBTQIA+ inclusive" sex education programs;

sex-change "medical care" and other accommodations for transvestites in prison;

the immediate passage and enactment of the Equality Act by Congress, which would add "gender identity" to federal nondiscrimination law and enable men to compete in women's sports;

the affirmation that male transvestites are women, that female transvestites are men, and "that there are more than two genders";

protections for drag shows;

keeping parents in the dark about signs of kids' gender dysphoria at school; and

keeping sex-change drugs and mutilations available for confused Texans.

It was no secret ahead of the election that Democrats' LGBT activism and views on transvestism were outside the mainstream of public opinion.

According to a Manhattan Institute poll conducted in late June, 74% of all likely voters, 76% of independents, 95% of Republicans, and 37% of Democrats indicated that transvestic athletes should play on sports teams with other members of their sex.

'It is time to do the right thing.'

When asked whether schools should be required to inform parents if their children use incorrect pronouns at school, 67% of likely voters said, "Yes."

An overwhelming 69% of likely voters said that children who claim to be "transgender" should not be allowed to receive sex-change treatments before the age of 18. When asked about sterilizing puberty blockers, 76% of respondents said that minors under the age of 18 "are not old enough to consent to puberty blocking treatments." 82% of respondents said minors are not old enough to consent to sex-change mutilations.

Hinojosa appears to have been right, which made him wrong for the Texas Democratic Party.

The Texas-based political action committee Mothers Against Greg Abbott was among the radical groups that demanded his immediate resignation.

Just prior to attacking white women, claiming they "always disappoint," the PAC tweeted, "Today we call on every single Texas County Democratic Chair, union and Grassroots organization to ask for the resignation of our Party Leadership. It is time to do the right thing."

The Stonewall Democrats of Dallas said in a statement obtained by WFAA-TV, "Blaming members of the LGBTQ+ community — particularly trans Texans who already face disproportionate discrimination and hostility — is deeply irresponsible and counterproductive."

"The Texas Democratic Party should be a safe haven for all marginalized groups and should champion inclusion," added the LGBT activist group.

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus noted Thursday, "Hey @HinojosaTX, hate is not a Texas value, and it shouldn't be a value of @texasdemocrats. Throwing blame on Trans people is disgustingly demonstrative at worst, and a disingenuous excuse at best."

Hinojosa soon found himself in a struggle session on social media, backpedaling in vain.

"I extend my sincerest apologies to those I hurt with my comments today. I recognize the pain and frustration my words have caused," said Hinojosa. "In frustration over the GOP's lies to incite hate for trans communities, I failed to communicate my thoughts with care and clarity."

On Friday, Hinojosa announced he was stepping down.

"In the days and weeks to come, it is imperative that our Democratic leaders across the country reevaluate what is best for our party and embrace the next generation of leaders to take us through the next four years of Trump and win back seats up and down the ballot," wrote Hinojosa. "That is why today I'm announcing that I'll be stepping aside in the new year at the Spring SDEC meeting in March 2025, and passing the torch to the next generation. While this was a hard decision, it is the best decision for our party."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!