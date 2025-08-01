Marriage makes a comeback as divorce rates PLUMMET

The topic of marriage is a contentious one, as the stat that 50% of marriages end in divorce is commonly repeated, leaving those looking to pursue one of life’s greatest adventures with a question mark seared into their minds.

However, times are changing, and divorce rates are going down.

“The good news about all of this is that that stat is ancient and it doesn’t really apply to society any more. This is a really good thing,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says, before pulling up a chart that shows that divorce rates have steadily gone down since their peak in the 1970s.

“The only decade where marriages have stayed together at a better rate than the 2010s is the 1950s,” Stu says.

“Consider the culture around us and all the negatives that we talk about on a day-to-day basis. That’s a really positive development. And there are some of those in our society that we shouldn’t just look past,” he adds.

Married-parent families also steadily dropped since the 1970s, but the trend reversed in 2012, going from 64% to 66%.

“Now, that’s just a slight uptick. It’s not a massive one, but the fact that the falling has stopped is really positive. And a little bit of an upturn makes you think, ‘Hey, maybe there’s something positive going on there as well,’” Stu says.

“When you have a kid who was raised in a two-parent family instead of a one-parent family, they’re much less likely to commit crimes. They’re much more likely to finish high school. They’re much more likely to get through college. They’re much more likely to hold down a job. They’re much more likely to get married,” he continues.

“All these outcomes wind up being positive for society,” he adds.

