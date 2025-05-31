ICE detains entire family of illegal alien teen who killed woman in horrific car crash and got no jail time from DA

The Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement have detained an illegal alien 16-year-old who had been given probation despite committing a horrific murder.

ICE also detained the teen's family after discovering they were also in the U.S. illegally, according to a press release.

24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver was waiting at a red traffic light in Aurora, Colorado, when the teenage illegal alien slammed his jeep into her car at over 90 miles per hour. She died soon afterward, and the teenager was arrested.

'Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora, and now I sit here today without a daughter.'

He was found to be unlicensed and originally from Colombia, but although the district attorney's office promised to not accept a plea in the case, that's exactly what they did. The teen was given probation and escaped serving any time in jail.

"Why the change? If he had taken a firearm and recklessly just shot it and killed someone, this would be a different case. They would be pushing it completely differently," said John Weaver, the victim's father. "There's no deterrence."

He said there was no financial restitution, despite the health care bill for his daughter adding up to $1 million. Also, because the teen was unlicensed and his mother said he had taken the car out without permission, there would be no insurance coverage for the crash.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a 16-year-old criminal alien from Colombia May 20 in Aurora, Colorado," read a statement from ICE to Newsweek. "The minor, who was convicted of reckless driving resulting in death, was arrested along with his family who are also illegal aliens."

The teen is awaiting an immigration hearing while in detention.

"As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws," said ICE. "All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention, and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

Weaver had previously said that the system was broken.

"Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora," he said, "and now I sit here today without a daughter."

