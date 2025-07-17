Florida woman furious at driver who allegedly runs over chicken crossing the road; so she tries to 'teach her a lesson': Cops

Cynthia Diaz Sosa told Key West, Florida, investigators she stopped in traffic on Petronia Street on the evening of July 9 “waiting to let a chicken cross the road," according to WPLG-TV, which said it obtained an arrest report of the incident.

However, Sosa told police another driver began honking at her, passed her, and then ran over and killed the chicken, the station said.

The 38-year-old told investigators she wanted to “teach her a lesson” — meaning the motorist who allegedly ran over and killed the chicken, WPLG reported.

With that, Sosa followed the other driver, the station said.

Law & Crime said the other driver told police she "was on her way to pick up her child from daycare" when Sosa's "vehicle jumped in front of" her car.

Why did the chicken cross the road? Chickens, cockerels, and baby chickens are allowed free range on the streets of Key West, Florida, March 23, 2019. Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images

At Emma and Olivia Streets, Sosa began pulling on the woman’s door, soon got it open, and then doused the driver with bear spray — and sprayed another woman inside the vehicle as well — and then took off, WPLG said.

Key West Fire Department medics checked out the two victims at the scene, and police said they later located Sosa, the station said.

WPLG said Sosa was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of burglary with assault or battery, WPLG reported.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told Blaze News that Sosa's bond was $35,000.

WPLG said Sosa wasn't listed Tuesday among active jail inmates, and her arraignment is scheduled for July 24.

Commenters underneath the WPLG story for the most part seemed squarely in Sosa's corner:

"Seriously? The cops arrested her and not the animal abuser?" one commenter asked. "What is wrong with the genius cops in this country? All they want is to manufacture and get their arrest numbers up."

"There's so [much] low hanging fruit here, I'll just pause on the chicken crossing the road thing," another commenter said. "There are so many impatient and clueless drivers on our roads. I guarantee the 'victim' was on their phone without a clue of what was going on in front of them, and the entitlement comes out. Separately, hopefully people know it's not just the usual mace being carried these days — it's bear spray."

"This woman is to be admired!" another commenter said. "She's a nature lover."

"Good for her; I would have done the same," another commenter said. "RIP chicken."

"What's happened to the Key West that advocated for animal rights?" another commenter wondered. "They should've arrested the other lady."

