BUSTED: Video catches lead J&J scientist apparently admitting vaccine was unsafe in sting operation

Two days ago, guerrilla journalist and O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe dropped a bombshell on Big Pharma: Johnson & Johnson knew all along that their COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe and ineffective. Joshua Rys, a lead regulatory scientist at the company, just boldly admitted it.

On a recent episode of “Blaze News: The Mandate,” O’Keefe joined Jill Savage and Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson to dive into the story of how a current employee came to make such a shocking admission.

When he made the confession that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was neither safe nor effective, Rys was unaware that he was the victim of a sting operation. He thought he was just getting ice cream with a pretty girl at Coney Island. Little did he know his date was an undercover journalist working for O’Keefe Media Group.

Jill plays the video footage capturing Rys casually admitting Johnson & Johnson knew their vaccine was bad from the outset.

“Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products?” Rys asked his date. “None of that stuff was safe and effective.”

“People wanted it; we gave it to them,” he added, casually eating ice cream. “It’s like, all right, you know what? The cancer patient’s gonna die anyway.”

Rys is not a “low-level guy,” says O’Keefe. “This guy is the lead regulatory scientist for Johnson & Johnson in Brunswick, New Jersey, where he’s responsible for making sure that the product is safe and effective for consumers.”

Later, O’Keefe confronted Rys in person about his comments, but he tried to hide in a bathroom. When that failed, Rys “tried to manipulate [O’Keefe] to get [him] to not run the story.”

Rys and others caught in OMG’s undercover operations “tend to lie in public and be honest in private,” O’Keefe says, but Rys lied even when he was caught.

“That’s symbolic of the entire system right now,” Peterson says.

“The system is completely broken, and the cavalier way in which he just admits that it’s all a lie. And even the metaphor of him engorging himself with ice cream,” O’Keefe sighs. “How do these people sleep at night?”

While O’Keefe has no power to put Rys or others who have been caught making incriminating statements in jail, he is happy to continue being the “public sunlight,” which he says is perhaps the “best disinfectant” there is.

“I think the shame and the righteous indignation and the truth perhaps is most important,” he tells Jill and Peterson.

O’Keefe remains relentless in his pursuit of truth. To hear about OMG’s newest development — an investigative journalism program called “American Swiper” — watch the episode above.

