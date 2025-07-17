Karoline Leavitt releases health update on Trump after questions arise from swelling seen in photos

The White House released numerous details about the president's medical condition on Thursday after questions arose from photos showing swelling in his ankles and bruising in his hand.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the president had noticed some minor swelling in his legs in recent weeks and sought a medical assessment.

'The president remains in excellent health.'

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity intravenous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency," said Leavitt, "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

The president is 79 years old.

She went on to say that there was no evidence of "deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease" and that all results from testing, including an echocardiogram, were "within normal limits."

Leavitt addressed images that were being posted online of the president's hand, which prompted some critics to accuse the White House of hiding a serious health issue.

She indicated that the images of Trump's hand showed "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

"The president remains in excellent health," Leavitt concluded.

Many contrasted the transparency of the White House under Trump with the now-confirmed collaboration between Democrats and the media to keep former President Joe Biden's deteriorating health from the public.

That controversy has dogged Democrats even after Biden left the Oval Office, as Republicans are beginning to cast doubt on the legitimacy of pardons and other official documents signed by autopen rather than the personal signature of the ailing former president.

