Biden doctor refuses to testify on the 'conspiracy' to conceal the former president's cognitive decline

Kevin O'Connor, former President Joe Biden's physician, pleaded the Fifth ahead of his highly anticipated testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

O'Connor was set to be grilled before the House Oversight Committee over his involvement in concealing Biden's rapidly declining health while he was campaigning and in office. In a statement issued by O'Connor's legal counsel, the former White House physician pleaded the Fifth and cited physician-patient privilege.

"This Committee has indicated to Dr. O'Connor and his attorneys that it does not intend to honor one of the most well-known privileges in our law — the physician-patient privilege," the statement reads. "Instead, the Committee has indicated that it will demand that Dr. O'Connor reveal, without any limitations, confidential information regarding his medical examinations, treatment, and care of President Biden."

"Revealing confidential patient information would violate the most fundamental ethical duty of a physician, could result in revocation of Dr. O'Connor's medical license, and would subject Dr. O'Connor to potential civil liability," the statement continues. "Dr. O'Connor will not violate his oath of confidentiality to any of his patients, including President Biden."

'The American people demand transparency but Dr. O'Connor would rather conceal the truth.'

🚨Joe Biden’s doctor reportedly plead the fifth in his deposition before Congress today



What are they hiding?! pic.twitter.com/8smicz3O0Y

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 9, 2025

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said O'Connor's refusal to testify clearly signaled that he was involved in the "conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline."

"President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, just pleaded the Fifth at his deposition before Congress today," Comer said in a statement. "It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the Fifth Amendment."

"The American people demand transparency but Dr. O’Connor would rather conceal the truth," Comer added. "Dr. O’Connor took the Fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden’s health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States. Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a cover-up from happening again. We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve."

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

O'Connor's refusal to testify comes amid growing speculation that Biden's aides and staff were complicit in this alleged "conspiracy" to cover up his health. Most recently, a leaked memo from the Biden campaign showed his campaign advisers pressuring him to partake in an early debate "before Americans would already be voting." The memo also bizarrely wrote you and your in reference to Biden in all caps throughout the document, presumably to avoid confusion for the intended reader and raising further questions about his mental acuity.

“By holding the first debate in the spring, YOU will be able to reach the widest audience possible before we are deep in the summer months with the conventions, Olympics, and family vacations taking precedence,” the memo reads.

Byron York called the memo "the worst political advice in the history of the world."

